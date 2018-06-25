Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

article image

2018년 6월 25일

Blog – Clash Royale

클래시 로얄 프렌즈 - 고블린 로얄 웹툰! (1편)
article image

2018년 6월 22일

Blog – Clash Royale

와일드카드 진출팀 살펴보기!
article image

2018년 6월 22일

Blog – Clash Royale

클래시 로얄 프렌즈 업데이트! (신규 캐릭터 & 타워 스킬 추가)
article image

2018년 6월 20일

Blog – Clash Royale

여름 업데이트!
article image

2018년 6월 20일

Blog – Clash Royale

밸런스 조정 예정! (6월 20일)
article image

2018년 6월 20일

Blog – Clash Royale

이전 기기 지원 종료 안내
Previous6162636465Next