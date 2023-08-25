Supercell logo
2023년 8월 24일
8월 24일 밸런스 조정

밸런스 조정이 적용되었습니다!

🛡️ 기사 진화
보호막(피해량 감소) : 80% -> 60% (-25%)

💪 바바리안 진화
공격 속도 증가량 : 150% -> 135% (-10%)