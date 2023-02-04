Supercell logo

4/02/2023

MUDANÇAS DE BALANCEAMENTO - FEVEREIRO 2023
27/01/2023

A CLASH ROYALE LEAGUE ESTÁ DE VOLTA!
26/01/2023

Criador em Foco: BIELVINIS!
20/01/2023

Mudanças no Supercell ID
13/01/2023

Vote para Banir Cartas!
4/01/2023

Atualização Opcional 4 de Janeiro
