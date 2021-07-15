Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

15/07/2021

3 dicas para o Desafio do Espelho!
5/07/2021

Guerra de Clãs: O que mudou?
7/06/2021

Estrutura e recompensas da temporada 24
4/06/2021

Balanceamento Nova Atualização!
4/06/2021

Tem Atualização Nova no Pedaço!
3/05/2021

Temporada 23 - Estrutura e Recompensas!
