Clash Royale News Archive

1/01/2018

Feliz Ano Novo - 2018!
24/12/2017

O que é a Corrida da Gema?
11/12/2017

Chegou uma Atualização Eletrizante!
11/12/2017

Mudanças para equilibrar o jogo! (12/12)
5/12/2017

Campeão da Final Mundial 2017 - Sergio Ramos
2/12/2017

Introduzindo os Finalistas
