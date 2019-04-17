Supercell logo
2019年4月17日
Blog – Clash Royale

什麼是專屬表情？

以下是目前遊戲中的專屬表情！

如果你發現某個表情和傳奇卡一樣擁有彩色邊框，那麼它就是專屬表情！

專屬表情只能在特定時間內取得，如果您在特定時間能沒有獲取，那就無法再取得它了！