2019年6月14日
Blog – Clash Royale

下次更新：全新卡牌！

下次更新會有什麼內容呢？

全新卡牌！

像蠻羊騎士一樣！全新傳奇人物將為皇室戰爭帶來獨特機制！

關於下次更新內容，一起來官方粉絲團討論討論吧！