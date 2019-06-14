Games
Back to Clash Royale News
2019年6月14日
Blog – Clash Royale
下次更新：全新卡牌！
下次更新會有什麼內容呢？
全新卡牌！
像蠻羊騎士一樣！全新傳奇人物將為皇室戰爭帶來獨特機制！
關於下次更新內容，一起來
官方粉絲團
討論討論吧！