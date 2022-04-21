Games
2022年4月21日
Blog – Clash Royale
4月21日維護與平衡性調整內容
挑戰者們，大家好！
我們即將進行一次維護，並將進行平衡性調整，內容如下：
威猛礦工
技能兵不厭炸技能部署時間：由3秒調整為1秒
維護期間，造成不便，敬請見諒。