2022年4月21日
4月21日維護與平衡性調整內容

挑戰者們，大家好！

我們即將進行一次維護，並將進行平衡性調整，內容如下：

威猛礦工

  • 技能兵不厭炸技能部署時間：由3秒調整為1秒

維護期間，造成不便，敬請見諒。