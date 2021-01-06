Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

article image

2021年1月6日

Blog – Clash Royale

獎盃機制最新調整
article image

2021年1月4日

Blog – Clash Royale

主題季第19季：極酷寒潮
article image

2021年1月1日

Blog – Clash Royale

《部落衝突:皇室戰爭》寶箱資訊！
article image

2020年12月24日

Blog – Clash Royale

​告別2020 CRL！迎接2021 CRL！
article image

2020年12月9日

Blog – Clash Royale

主題季第18季平衡性調整
article image

2020年12月8日

Blog – Clash Royale

主題季第18季：滾木聖誕節
Previous2930313233Next