Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

article image

2019年11月1日

Blog – Clash Royale

​亞洲全明星賽與總決賽火熱開打！
article image

2019年11月1日

Blog – Clash Royale

主題季第5季平衡性調整！
article image

2019年10月30日

Blog – Clash Royale

季後賽對皇冠數排行的影響是？
article image

2019年10月24日

Blog – Clash Royale

為參加全明星賽的選手們挑張卡牌吧！
article image

2019年10月23日

Blog – Clash Royale

雙K組合無敵？穩坐皇冠榜一二？
article image

2019年10月17日

Blog – Clash Royale

送你最愛的選手進全明星賽吧！
Previous3940414243Next