Pixar’s Toy Story Comes to Brawl Stars!

Buzz Lightyear will become a playable character in Brawl Stars from 12th December until 5th February

Buckle up for a nostalgic event in Brawl Stars this holiday season, with Pixar’s Toy Story taking over its theme park world via a first-of-its-kind playable character, new skins and game modes, the beloved Pizza Planet Arcade and more!



From 12th December to 5th February, Buzz Lightyear will be available to all players for a limited time, with the legendary Space Ranger becoming the first-ever playable character from outside of the Brawl Stars universe. Best of all, there’s more than one way to brawl with Buzz, as three different battle modes - laser, wing and saber mode - pay homage to iconic Buzz Lightyear movie moments.







In addition, selected members of the game’s Brawler roster will get a Toy Story-inspired makeover. Colt, Bibi, and Jessie will be transformed with exclusive skins to resemble Woody (Woody Colt), Bo Peep (Bo Peep Bibi) and Jessie (Jessie Jessie), while players will be able to get their hands on a Buzz Lightyear skin for Surge after the takeover has ended.



And that’s not all. From 2nd January, Starr Park - Brawl Stars’ theme park setting - will open its doors with a new pop-up, the Pizza Planet Arcade. Inspired by the venue from the movies, the Pizza Planet Arcade will challenge players to collect Pizza Slices, which can then be exchanged for Toy Story-themed cosmetics such as pins and icons, or to unlock a totally new Brawler. One of the ways to secure Pizza Slices is through three new temporary gameplay modes, which serve nostalgic Pizza Planet Arcade vibes and yet more novel and chaotic ways to brawl.



Frank Keienburg, Brawl Stars General Manager, said: “Toy Story is the ideal collab for us, as the theme of teamwork and creating connections with others is at the core of Brawl Stars. And just like when Buzz Lightyear first arrives in Toy Story, there can be rivalry and competitive tension in our game, but that mostly leads to respect and friendship once the dust has settled. It’s awesome to team up with Disney and Pixar and especially cool to drop Buzz Lightyear as our first-ever playable character who is not part of the Brawl Stars universe, and to make him available for a limited time.”



Luigi Priore, VP, GM - Disney & Pixar Games, said: “We’re always looking for new and surprising ways to bring our characters to players, and with Buzz Lightyear’s years of Space Ranger Academy training, he is uniquely equipped to be the first-ever character to make the inter-dimensional journey into the universe of Brawl Stars. Toy Story fans are in for an extra treat when they jump into the action-packed fun in Pizza Planet Arcade, inspired by the iconic venue from the films."



