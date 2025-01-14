Chasing More Unicorns

Sorry for the clickbaity title. It's corny and cringy – we know. Unlike Supercell's recruitment team – we hope. We ("we" as in quite a few but not everyone) enjoy theme and costume parties but, of course, sharing this form of enjoyment is not a requirement to be a full-hearted team member. Look! We are currently hiring TWO Senior Talent Acquisition Partners for Helsinki. And since we are not big with titles, we'll call you internally as we call ourselves: Recruiter.

Levelling up Supercell

Supercell has been in growth mode for a while now. Read more from the pen of the CEO, but in a nutshell, we are making ourselves comfortable with embracing change and all the discomfort coming with it.

To better serve our players, we’re increasing the size of our teams to allow them to create better games. We're simultaneously innovating on entirely new projects while figuring out how to make our existing games even better.

Regardless of where you find yourself at Supercell, the company wants to provide you with an environment where you can make the best work of your career. So, when the day comes, and we reminisce about the games, projects, features, slide decks, Excel formulas, and command line prompts made, we want the best of them to have happened while being here.

Recruiting the Best People

Over the past decade, you might have read from the media about our cultural quirk of celebrating failures/learnings by drinking champagne and how the core Finnish value of humbleness in front of achievements is deeply rooted in our culture.

As recruiters, we deal with people. It’s safe to say that despite amassing some of the absolutely best talent in the world, Supercell is home to people characterised as good human beings. Approachable, eager to help, some quirkier than others, and everyone dedicated to contributing beyond individual accolades.

The challenge for us is keeping the bar high as the company grows. It’s a balancing act of speed, quality, and service. It’s a fruitful time to join the recruitment team, as we invite fresh perspectives and experience to raise us to the next level – and beyond (it’s like a never-ending F2P game).

The Best Process

“Whatever you do, do it for the customers”. We’ve taken this corporate adage to heart and defined the clientele of our recruitment team as two-fold: the teams and hiring managers on the one hand and candidates on the other. Our role is to… fill positions. But so it is to provide an exceptional experience for the candidates – the human beings we interact with.

Sure, we’re ambitious, meticulous, and curiously applying detail orientation and flexibility when needed while making changes to the pieces of our process. But at the end of the day, as much as a process gets us only halfway there, there is no secret sauce. The magic lies in caring, and the rest comes with it.

You

What we offer for a Senior Talent Acquisition Partner is in the title's last word. You’ll get to collaborate with our teams to figure out what, how, and who they need in their journeys to build the best games. It’s like going monster hunting and having Hiring Managers and People Partners as your neighbours.

If you really, really, really want to know why your best work might be waiting for you, see the specs and get in touch.