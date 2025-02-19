Expanding the clan through global pricing

At Supercell, we’re always looking to push the boundaries and try out new things - not just for new projects, but for existing live games too. Our game development teams listen closely to feedback and are continuously exploring what we can do to reach more players across the world.

One way we’re doing this is by rolling out global pricing to Clash of Clans. This adjusts the price of in-game purchases to align more closely with the local cost of goods and services in players’ countries. We had a great response when we introduced global pricing to Squad Busters last year - so we’re excited to do the same with Clash of Clans.

These changes will go live in select markets later in February, with additional markets rolling out at a later date.

Global pricing is just one of the many ways Supercell is looking to broaden our global community of players, so that we can fulfill our mission to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.