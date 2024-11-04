Missing: Have You Seen the Hammer?

Fan-favourite Clash of Clans event Hammer Jam is in jeopardy, with a brazen theft throwing the community into panic as the most prized item of all - the Hammer - disappears.



With the future of Hammer Jam now on the line, the village, players and true crime experts must come together to solve this crime.







In this game of whodunnit, everyone is a suspect - so keep your eyes peeled for clues, and trust no one, as the missing Hammer could be where you least expect it. Could it be the Goblins? The Hog Rider? Shock horror, could it be the Barbarian? Or could it even be the Builder himself - having hatched some elaborate plan to hide the precious tool?



To help solve the mystery in time to save Hammer Jam, expert forensic psychologist Dr Leslie Dobson will make a guest appearance on the special edition podcast series Hammerless: A True Crime Podcast.

With suspects and their motives under the microscope, you can follow the mystery and share your theories on the suspects with fellow Hammer Jammers.



Will the villagers find the culprit of the missing Hammer and save Hammer Jam? Tune into the four-part series of Hammerless: A True Crime Podcast via Spotify, Apple Podcasts or the Clash of Clans YouTube channel, with future episodes dropping on Tuesday 5th, Wednesday 6th and Friday 8th November.