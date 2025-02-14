Introducing Barboltian This Valentine’s Day

Barboltian, formerly Barbarian, comes to life through a partnership between Sony Music Publishing and Supercell, distributed by The Orchard, to remake one of the greatest love songs of all time.



Having seen some of their long-time players leave the game in recent years, the Clash Royale team connected with legendary Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Michael Bolton. The ask: to reimagine one of his biggest hits and deliver a special message to fans for Valentine’s Day. Mr. Bolton gave his blessing and worked with the team to create an epic new version of his beloved hit, How Am I Supposed to Live Without You.







Duetting with Michael Bolton is Barbarian, who has channelled the spirit of classic 90s love songs, grown a mullet and extended his moustache handles. Barbarian no more - for a limited time, he has become Barboltian.



The song is available to stream now on all major streaming platforms.



Michael Bolton said: “How am I Supposed to Live Without You” has been a hit for me twice and I’m excited to see it land with a new generation through this collaboration with Barboltian.”



Barboltian said: …nothing. He doesn’t really talk, unless you count singing.