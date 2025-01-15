Gordon Ramsay Reveals Calm New Persona as He Becomes a Character in Hay Day

Gordon Ramsay is replacing one of our most loved characters in Hay Day!



The celebrity chef’s game of choice might surprise fans more used to his angry outbursts, but Hay Day is renowned for its calming properties and Ramsay has embraced these wholeheartedly.



To help spread his new-found harmony, the reformed Ramsay is entering Hay Day for a limited time, replacing Greg who has “gone on a fishing trip”. From 15th until 24th January, Ramsay will be an in-game character, where he will be taking over Greg’s role in assisting players in looking after their farms, with new features and events also taking place.



In tandem with the in-game appearance, Ramsay stars in a video revealing how he found tranquility by playing the game. It shows his journey of trying to find peace, from affirmations to digital detoxing to weighted blankets and finally, laughter therapy.







Gordon Ramsay said: “I’m known for many things, but being zen is not one of them. What people don’t know is thanks to Hay Day I’ve found a new sense of calm from harvesting crops and feeding livestock. People will be shocked to see me as a character in such a tranquil game, but that’s exactly the point — Hay Day shows that anyone, no matter who they are, can find a bit of harmony in the chaos.”

Maya Hofree, Hay Day General Manager, said: “We’ve always known that Hay Day is a place of relaxation and calm, even for one of the most fiery individuals in entertainment! Meanwhile, we can’t wait for players to meet virtual Gordon Ramsay in our game and have fun building up their own farming utopia.”

For more information, we encourage you, dear reader, to grab a warm drink and watch the latest episode of Dairy News.



