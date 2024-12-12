At Supercell, we’re always exploring new ways to improve our player experience, eagerly listening to feedback and trying out new things. Whether it’s exciting collaborations with other much-loved universes or fun in-game initiatives, we want players to have more memorable moments with their favorite games.

We launched Supercell ID to keep players’ games secure and help them stay connected with friends across all our games. Today, we’re adding to this player experience through Supercell ID Rewards: a new way to give back to players across our games.

Players can now earn reward points via their Supercell ID from activities within our games and services.

These reward points can be exchanged for exclusive skins and items in Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and Squad Busters. Players can also use reward points to enter raffles to win exclusive merch from across our games – such as a cool Brawl Stars hat. (And don’t worry, you’ll get your points back if you don’t win 😎)

To activate ID Rewards, simply link your Supercell ID here: id.supercell.com

We’re excited to take players’ adventures to the next level with our ID Rewards, whether it’s fun experiences within the games or in real life.