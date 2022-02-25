Last month a big dream turned into reality for the six of us, as we were chosen into Supercell’s Level Up -program. Level Up is a program where we, a team of students and recent graduates, have an opportunity to learn how to make mobile games the Supercellian way. We feel extra fortunate to have been picked after the intense recruitment process, as there were hundreds of talented up-and-coming developers looking for a place in the team.

We already have previous experience from game development, but we are ready to Level Up ourselves with new challenges. At Supercell, our task is to create a playable demo in a timeframe of six months. Luckily we have the support of our amazing mentors, who not only help us in our work, but really trust us and give us the freedom to create the things we want.

Some of you may be interested in the way games are developed here at Supercell. During the upcoming months we are going to give you peeks behind the curtain to different parts of the game development process. You are going to be able to take a look into the lives of game developers and artists and into the work that we do.

We are going to tell you how ideas and concepts get created, and how it feels to let go of something that sounded promising in the beginning, but did not work out. But at the same time, we want to talk about the joys and wonders of game development, and share our excitement about the project.

To kick this process off, we want to update you on how our first month is going. Game development takes place in phases, and during the past month or so, we have progressed from brainstorming to the production phase, which means that our ideas start to become reality. We are excited about our game, and the project is already well underway.

During the development, we are trying to stay true to the Supercellian way of game development. At Supercell, the dream is to create games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. The idea is that the best teams will ultimately make the best games, so teams are given the resources and responsibility to do what they believe is right. While our demo might not get released to people outside of this company, our quality standards remain high, and we want that our game reflects the best possible work from us.

We invite you to join us on our journey, and maybe you can learn a little bit about game development along the way!

The Level Up Team

Read more about Level Up here.