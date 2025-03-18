mo.co - Supercell’s Next Big Adventure Begins!

mo.co’s portal technology and its Founders, Luna, Jax and Manny, have proven that Supercell has a huge opportunity to bring players something fresh, exciting and different. Specifically… a new kind of adventure across parallel worlds filled with Chaos Monsters, fun weapons and outfits, and great music to hunt to.



So, we’ve decided to green light mo.co for global launch(!!)… but you’ll need an invite to join. More on that in a bit. If you know anything about Supercell, then you know we’re about risk taking, and we truly believe in mo.co and can’t wait to see where it goes.



Alright, launch details.



This launch isn’t like anything we’ve done before. To join mo.co, you’ll need an invite. Aspiring Hunters can get one by watching mo.co’s content creators, applying at mo.co, or finding one through the Founders’ very… scrappy recruitment efforts, which I hear involve posting flyers and job ads in some interesting places.



As mo.co’s investors, our commitment is long-term. Rather than going for scale immediately, we want to learn what works, make improvements and build mo.co together. We’re playing the long game and want our community of Hunters to be able to give direct feedback and help shape its future, starting from day 1.



If you want to join mo.co, start looking for an invite… you never know where one might show up.



With love, hugs and monster guts,



Ilkka Paananenenen

Board Advisor, Chaos Energy & Growth Risks



