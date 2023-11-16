Supercharging Our Leadership Team

Hello,

If you know much about Supercell, then you know that we much prefer talking about our games and the players of our games than ourselves. However, we’re so excited about today’s news that we felt we had to share it. We have two brilliant senior leaders in the games industry joining us and we can’t wait to see what we’re able to build with them in future.

Sara Bach, our new Head of Live Games, has spent over 17 years working on some of the most iconic games in history; from epic PC & console series like Battlefield and Star Wars Battlefront, to the once-in-a-generation hit Minecraft. With her wealth of experience and passion for innovating and pushing boundaries, Sara is going to be an essential part of our team as we take games like Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale and Brawl Stars to even greater heights in exciting new directions.

Fernanda Romano is joining as our very first Chief Marketing Officer after hugely successful stints as a CMO at King, where she led the celebration of Candy Crush Saga’s 10th anniversary, and Alpargatas SA, the parent company of Havaianas, the world-renowned flip-flops brand. The core of Supercell’s success has always been in putting players first and understanding that our job is to build a true relationship between them and the games we make; Fernanda believes this too, and is going to be at the forefront of this across all of our games.

Our CEO and co-founder Ilkka Paananen has welcomed them both to the Supercell team: “We are super excited to welcome Sara and Fernanda to Supercell. Building out the depth and breadth of our leadership team is critical in achieving our goals in our second decade and we have two of the absolute best in the industry joining us here. Sara has such deep experience of some of the world’s most iconic games franchises, across multiple genres, platforms, and geographies. She is undoubtedly the right person to lead our live games as we look to fulfill our ultimate ambition of making games that as many people as possible play for years, and that are remembered forever. Fernanda brings more than 20 years of experience in the games and consumer business to Supercell. As our first CMO, she’ll be working with our amazing teams to create entertaining new experiences for our existing players and reach entirely new ones.”

Sara says: "Gaming has been both a lifelong passion and career for me - I’m still amazed that I get paid to play games! I’m thrilled to be joining the Supercell team to help create timeless game experiences together with the game teams. Building games that people remember forever means a good balance of listening to player feedback, data analysis, and trusting developer intuition in today’s rapidly evolving gaming market. I’m excited to be part of this next chapter of Supercell’s journey.”

Fernanda says: “I am hugely excited about the future since joining Supercell. I asked Ilkka to say CMO and Clan Leader in my title, but he said no. It’s fine, I am happy with that. ;-) Also, I got loads of cool stickers for my computer. I am wholly committed to ensuring that Supercell reaches its full potential to develop the best games and attract the brightest talents in the world of gaming. This marks the beginning of what will be an extraordinary new chapter, and I eagerly anticipate working alongside the entire Supercell team to secure sustainable success. "

Thanks for reading; now we’ll get back to talking about the games!