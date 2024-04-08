Squad Busters is Soft-Launching on April 23rd

We have exciting news to share about Squad Busters!



Following two beta tests, we have been heads down, evolving the game’s squad-building multiplayer action over many months. And now the decision has been made – Squad Busters is ready for a soft launch on April 23rd !



For newcomers, Squad Busters is bursting with unique, unpredictable fun, bringing together all-star Supercell characters from Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, Hay Day, Clash Royale, and Boom Beach in epic 10-person multiplayer matches.

The aim of the game is deceptively simple: build up a strong squad and compete with other squads to grab the most gems. But with endless combinations of maps, constantly changing character line-ups and dozens of different modifiers, don’t be surprised how fast you get to know your Royal Ghost from your Loot Goblin.



Squad Busters will be available on iOS and Android starting on April 23rd in the following countries: Canada, Mexico, Spain, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Singapore.

Your Squad Busters game team

P.S.

Why did the chicken cross the street?

To bust the Barbarian and steal his gems!

Updated on April 9th 2024.