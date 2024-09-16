TRANSFORMERS and Squad Busters Unite for In-Game Mashup

Supercell teams up with Hasbro, a leading toy and game company, to bring the world of TRANSFORMERS to Squad Busters

Flexing their robotic muscles, Optimus Prime and Elita-1 join the action as playable characters and the first squad members to be introduced from outside of Supercell games

Collaboration launches in time for Hasbro's TRANSFORMERS Day celebrations on September 17th and the theatrical release of TRANSFORMERS ONE on September 20th

Today, players of multiplayer mobile game Squad Busters get to find out how a kindly lumberjack might fare in battle alongside an Autobot, with an epic TRANSFORMERS mashup now live in-game.



From September 16th to October 7th*, Squad Busters players will have the chance to unlock and unleash TRANSFORMERS icons, Optimus Prime and Elita-1, during 10-person multiplayer matches. They feature alongside an ever-expanding cast of playable characters, who start off in baby form but gain new abilities as they evolve.



But that’s not all! Per the collaboration between Supercell and Hasbro, selected members of the game’s eclectic character roster are also given a themed makeover via unlockable skins, while themed modifiers, spells and chests offer playful nods to the legendary franchise.







Squad Busters is all about fast-paced, chaotic action, where grabbing the most gems and busting your rivals during 4-minute matches are the name of the game. That may sound simple, but building the right squad for the right game is key to success. After all, with the conditions for victory changing every match, players may end up chasing gold-carrying goblins or leading a flock of chickens to safety in order to secure a win.



Since its global launch in May, the game has expanded its character roster each month, introducing familiar faces from other Supercell games like Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars and Hay Day. Bringing TRANSFORMERS to Squad Busters represents the first time a non-Supercell IP enters the game.



Eino Joas, Squad Busters Game Lead, said: “While we’re just getting started, we’re already seeing how our players are particularly passionate about collecting beloved characters from different Supercell games and getting to play with them. That’s just one reason why we’re so excited to bring TRANSFORMERS to Squad Busters, as the likes of Optimus Prime and Elita-1 bring iconic abilities – and scale – that give players fresh ways to mix up their gameplay. It’s been a blast working with Hasbro, and our game team has worked super hard to ensure we pay due respect to such a legendary franchise.”

“We’ve been very impressed with the impact Squad Busters has made since its initial launch and saw the game as an excellent opportunity to bring iconic TRANSFORMERS characters and mecha styles to the battle royale,” said Eugene Evans, SVP Digital Strategy and Licensing at Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast. “Through collaborations with industry-leading companies like Supercell, we continue expanding our digital games portfolio through licensing and internal development and we can’t wait to see how fans react when Optimus Prime and Elita-1 enter the action-battle fun."





* Any Transformers characters unlocked within the campaign window will remain playable after October 7th.