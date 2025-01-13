You Are Not Your Job Title

On your first day here, you might notice something different: our internal job titles do not include “senior,” “junior,” or “director.” Instead, they focus on skills and areas of responsibility. This approach lets everyone focus on what matters most in other words, making the best decisions for our players.

In a Nutshell

For individual contributors, titles are skill-based and consistent across the company. Leads are those with permanent team members reporting to them, and if Leads report to you, your title is Head. That’s it. Simple and straightforward.

With Growth Comes... Confusion?

As Supercell has grown , we’ve welcomed many talented people to our teams. But with growth comes complexity, and we realized that our fairly flat title system had become inconsistent, leading to confusion especially when working across teams.

To address this, we launched “The Job Title Project.” While the name might not win any creativity awards, its purpose was clear: bring clarity and consistency to our system while staying true to our values. Realistically, finding a solution that works for everyone is seldom possible, but we landed on a structure that aligns with our culture and supports collaboration.

Keeping it Simple, Fair and Collaborative

Our job title system is designed to encourage teamwork and focus on what’s important: serving our players. Titles here don’t reflect your experience or performance. They simply describe your skills and responsibilities.

While our approach deviates from industry norms, it fosters trust and collaboration. We understand that external titles are sometimes necessary for job ads or personal LinkedIn profiles, and we fully support you using a public-facing title that makes sense for your role.

Focused on Impact

Ultimately, we care more about the impact you create than the title on your email signature. Our system supports trust, collaboration, and an environment where nothing holds you back from creating what’s important.

If you’re excited about the idea of recognition based on what you achieve, not your title, we’d love to have you join us. See our open roles and come create daily moments of joy for hundreds of millions of players worldwide!



–

P.S.

Some employee quotes from the job title survey:

“It is important for a person to know what is expected of them. But the expectation shouldn't simply come from a system or title but from conversation and mutual understanding with their lead and team.”

“I want a culture that signals also through job titles that we are not here to climb a ladder. We are here to be the best at what we can be and focus on making the best games.”

“One thing that attracted me to Supercell is the thought that we are all equals here. We are all great talent, we trust each other fully to do the best and we care about the games first.”

“Job titles need to be clear and fair across the company, but in some cases there is a need for different external titles also to allow the person to do their job properly/well, for example, when collaborating with other companies.”