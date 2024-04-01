In the Service and in Supercell Store, you may purchase, with "real world" money, a limited, personal, non-transferable, non-sublicensable, revocable right to use (a) virtual currency, including but not limited to virtual cash or diamonds, all for use in Supercell games; (b) virtual in-game items, content or features for use in Supercell games; and (c) other goods or services (points a – c are jointly referred to as "Virtual Items"). Service shall have the meaning set out in the Terms of Service which shall apply to you together with these terms.

The only authorized way to buy Virtual Items is via:

The Service

Supercell Store, using your Supercell ID.

You are only allowed to purchase Virtual Items from us or our authorized partners.

You expressly agree that we will start the performance of the purchase agreement of Virtual Items or any other digital content before the expiration of any statutory withdrawal period defined in applicable laws. You give explicit prior consent that the content you have purchased will be delivered to you before the withdrawal period ends and you thereby lose the statutory right of withdrawal. Supercell will use all commercially reasonable efforts to deliver the Virtual Items to you electronically promptly after successful purchase.

Supercell may manage, regulate, control, modify or eliminate Virtual Items at any time, with or without notice. To the fullest extent under applicable law, Supercell shall have no liability to you or any third party in the event that Supercell exercises any such rights.

The transfer of Virtual Items is prohibited except where expressly authorized in the Service. Other than as expressly authorized in the Service, you shall not sell, purchase, redeem or otherwise transfer Virtual Items to any person or entity or attempt any of the aforesaid, including but not limited to Supercell, another user or any third party.

If technical problems prevent or unreasonably delay delivery of the Virtual Items, your exclusive and sole remedy is either replacement of the Virtual Items or refund of the price paid, as determined by Supercell.

ALL PURCHASES AND REDEMPTIONS OF VIRTUAL ITEMS MADE THROUGH THE SUPERCELL STORE AND SERVICE ARE FINAL AND NON-REFUNDABLE EXCEPT WHERE REQUIRED UNDER APPLICABLE LAW.

Please see our Parents Guide for more information regarding purchases made by minors.

The provision of Virtual Items for use in Supercell games is a service provided by Supercell that commences immediately upon acceptance by Supercell of your purchase.

You agree to pay all fees and applicable taxes incurred by you or anyone using an Account registered to you. Supercell may revise the pricing for the Virtual Items at any time. YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT SUPERCELL IS NOT REQUIRED TO PROVIDE A REFUND FOR ANY REASON EXCEPT AS SET FORTH HEREIN, AND THAT YOU WILL NOT RECEIVE MONEY OR OTHER COMPENSATION FOR UNUSED VIRTUAL ITEMS WHEN AN ACCOUNT IS CLOSED, WHETHER SUCH CLOSURE WAS VOLUNTARY OR INVOLUNTARY.

There may be occasions where you wish to issue a chargeback request to your payment card issuer in relation to a payment made to Supercell, such as in case the payment was made fraudulently. You agree to contact Supercell prior to raising a request for a chargeback or any dispute with your bank or card issuer in relation to any transaction.