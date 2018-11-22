Revised: November 22, 2018
Want to host your own tournament involving a Supercell game? Whether you're a small group of dedicated fans or a company that organizes tournaments, we're here to help! Our goal is to make tournaments fair, fun and worry-free for everyone; we've drawn up these Tournament Guidelines to make it easy as pie—pie you make in the microwave!
All tournaments must be free to enter for the players—no exceptions! This includes things like membership fees or season passes. That said, if you host a live event, you may charge entry fees from the spectators to enter the venue itself, but not to compete. You must refund the spectator fee to anyone who chooses to compete.
You are responsible for providing all prizes for your event. You cannot ask players to fund prizes. The maximum combined value of all prizes offered as part of your event can be 50,000 EUR. If you are looking for more, do contact us.
Supercell is in charge of its games but the hosts are in charge of their events. You can't say that an event is "official" or suggest that Supercell is involved with, responsible for, or endorses, your event or any prizes awarded.
As host, make sure your event is legal under applicable local law and regulations.
Your event cannot involve gambling, raffles, or fantasy sports betting.
To host or play in an event, you must be old enough to compete or host per local regulations & requirements – it's the law! Additionally, participants must be at least 13 years of age to participate events, and with written or in-person consent from parent or legal guardian if not of legal age, for events with cash prizes.
Tournaments should be fun and engaging; skill must determine the winners. Any types of match-fixing and similar shady activities are strictly forbidden!
You can use the tournament/event art we provide, but you can't modify these materials. Game logos can only be used with Supercell's express written permission. Supercell's logo cannot be used.
You can record or stream your tournament or event on any online platform. You, or the platform(s) you choose to work with, can't charge people to view your tournament or event stream(s)
Your tournament or event can be sponsored by third parties, but you cannot create the impression that Supercell created, sponsored, or otherwise endorses (a) your event or (b) your third party sponsors, their products, or their services. You also cannot promote your tournament or event using materials that are similar to Supercell's logos, trademarks or other elements of Supercell's products and services.
Nothing related to your tournament or event can contain or promote content that is misleading, fraudulent, deceptive, illegal, obscene, libelous, threatening, harassing or otherwise objectionable or contrary to Supercell's interests.
Your tournament or event can't promote other game companies, game publishers or game platforms, alcohol, tobacco, drugs, pornography, weapons, betting or gambling, or any companies, products or services related to the above.
You can't register trademarks, domain names, copyrights, social media accounts or related addresses for your tournament or event which include or are confusingly similar to Supercell's trademarks (such as SUPERCELL, CLASH ROYALE, CLASH ROYALE LEAGUE, CLASH OF CLANS, HAY DAY, BOOM BEACH or BRAWL STARS) or other Supercell's assets, without a separate written agreement with Supercell.
Supercell may promote your tournament or event, or use the results of your tournament or event to qualify players for official Supercell tournament events and marketing activities.
In order to deliver the gameplay and spectator experience as it was designed, do not use emulators, mods, bots and other similar software in connection with your tournament or event. Mobile devices should be used; specifically for streaming/capturing, we recommend using a tablet due to higher resolution.
Supercell's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Fan Content Policy apply to all tournaments and events. Supercell reserves the right to take action as it deems appropriate, including at any time revoking the right to run a given tournament or event.
We want tournaments and events to be fair and fun. We'll take appropriate action, including suspending or cancelling tournaments and events if need be.
If your tournament or event fits within these Tournament Guidelines, you don't need a license or other permission from Supercell. If it doesn't, please contact us at tournaments@supercell.com to see if we can work together.
Except for these requirements, setting up and running a tournament or event is up to you! The competition format, rules and prizes are all up to you, as long as they meet the Tournament Guidelines!
Questions? Contact us at tournaments@supercell.com.
Thanks, and have fun!
Note that these Tournament Guidelines are always evolving; they may be amended at any time via an online post, so please check back here for updates!