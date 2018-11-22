Revised: November 22, 2018

Want to host your own tournament involving a Supercell game? Whether you're a small group of dedicated fans or a company that organizes tournaments, we're here to help! Our goal is to make tournaments fair, fun and worry-free for everyone; we've drawn up these Tournament Guidelines to make it easy as pie—pie you make in the microwave!

All tournaments must be free to enter for the players—no exceptions! This includes things like membership fees or season passes. That said, if you host a live event, you may charge entry fees from the spectators to enter the venue itself, but not to compete. You must refund the spectator fee to anyone who chooses to compete.

You are responsible for providing all prizes for your event. You cannot ask players to fund prizes. The maximum combined value of all prizes offered as part of your event can be 50,000 EUR. If you are looking for more, do contact us.

Supercell is in charge of its games but the hosts are in charge of their events. You can't say that an event is "official" or suggest that Supercell is involved with, responsible for, or endorses, your event or any prizes awarded.

As host, make sure your event is legal under applicable local law and regulations.

Your event cannot involve gambling, raffles, or fantasy sports betting.

To host or play in an event, you must be old enough to compete or host per local regulations & requirements – it's the law! Additionally, participants must be at least 13 years of age to participate events, and with written or in-person consent from parent or legal guardian if not of legal age, for events with cash prizes.