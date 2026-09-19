Brawl Stars x Duolingo
THE DUOLINGO EVENT HAS BEGUN!
Duo is here to teach everyone a lesson! Or at least try to. Luckily, Spike has a different plan: ignore Duo lessons, play Brawl, and get free rewards for it, including the Trash Goblin Darryl Skin!
Let’s help Spike take Duo down and send him back to his app.
HOW IT WORKS
The event runs until September 30th and is divided into 2 phases.
PHASE 1: CLASSROOM
This phase takes place in a classroom where Duo attempts to teach you something useful. However, Spike always has a better plan: complete a specific gameplay goal as a Community and earn rewards!
PHASE 2: DETENTION
Of course, playing Brawl during class gets the whole Community sent to detention! And to escape the detention, everyone must complete an especially stupid task, like changing their in-game language. Complete the task, escape detention, and return to class the next day!
Keep an eye on Brawl Stars socials, because we will post short videos announcing the specially stupid tasks and respective rewards.
DUO BOSS FIGHT
There’s the new Duo Boss Fight game mode, where you must cooperate with other players, read Duo’s questions, and answer them correctly. Yes, you have to read. Yes, you have to coordinate with random teammates.
BUT Duo won’t remain patient forever! Even if you answer correctly, he will eventually lose it and attack anyway.
REWARDS
Trash Goblin Darryl Skin
5 Chaos Drops
20 Gems
10 random Starr Drops
2000 Coins
2000 XP Doublers
3 Mythic Starr Drops
2000 Power Points
2500 Bling
1000 Credits
2000 PPXP
1 Ultra Trophy Box
MORE REWARDS!
Open the Duolingo app(opens in a new tab) and complete the Brawl Stars Quest to get additional Cosmetics, Chaos Drops, and Spike for FREE!
There’s a rumor that Brawl Stars players are not smart enough to complete it, so prove the green chicken wrong, finish the Brawl Stars Quest, and show off your rewards in-game. EZ.
THE SMARTEST GIVEAWAY EVER
We’re giving 3.141592 MILLION GEMS to the 10 smartest players in Brawl Stars!
Every few days, we’ll post a surprise test question on the official Brawl Stars social media channels that you should answer. To pass the test:
Reply with the correct answer
Include #BrawlStars and #Duolingo in your replies
The more you participate, the higher your chances of being selected! Ten winners will then be picked at random and contacted after the event ends on October 1st.
Make us proud. Good luck!