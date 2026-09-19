The event runs until September 30th and is divided into 2 phases.

PHASE 1: CLASSROOM

This phase takes place in a classroom where Duo attempts to teach you something useful. However, Spike always has a better plan: complete a specific gameplay goal as a Community and earn rewards!

PHASE 2: DETENTION

Of course, playing Brawl during class gets the whole Community sent to detention! And to escape the detention, everyone must complete an especially stupid task, like changing their in-game language. Complete the task, escape detention, and return to class the next day!

Keep an eye on Brawl Stars socials, because we will post short videos announcing the specially stupid tasks and respective rewards.

DUO BOSS FIGHT

There’s the new Duo Boss Fight game mode, where you must cooperate with other players, read Duo’s questions, and answer them correctly. Yes, you have to read. Yes, you have to coordinate with random teammates.

BUT Duo won’t remain patient forever! Even if you answer correctly, he will eventually lose it and attack anyway.