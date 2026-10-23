Creator Codes can only be found on social media, so head online first:

Search the hashtag #CreatorCoffins on your favorite social media — YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, X or Twitch — and you'll see Creators from all over the world sharing their Creator Codes.

Have a look around, find a Creator whose content you actually enjoy, and grab their Code. There is no Creator Code list inside Brawl Stars, so social media is the only place to find one!