#CreatorCoffins: Earn Rewards by Supporting Your Favorite Creator!
Mortis went on a side quest...
... and the other Brawlers have messed with his coffins!
Starting on October 26th until the 29th, team up with your favorite Brawl Stars Creator to complete daily tasks, unlock in-game rewards, and score the exclusive Brawl-O-Ween Coffin Box Pin!
Where to Find a Creator Code
Creator Codes can only be found on social media, so head online first:
Search the hashtag #CreatorCoffins on your favorite social media — YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, X or Twitch — and you'll see Creators from all over the world sharing their Creator Codes.
Have a look around, find a Creator whose content you actually enjoy, and grab their Code. There is no Creator Code list inside Brawl Stars, so social media is the only place to find one!
⚠️VERY IMPORTANT: Once you’ve locked in a code, you can’t change it later… so choose wisely!
How It Works
1. Open #CreatorCoffins event page from the in-game home screen.
2. Enter the Creator's Code you found on social media to unlock the event.
Heads up: Entering your event code will also apply it to your Brawl Stars shop. You can still change your shop code at any time within the shop without affecting your event participation.
3. Each day, your Creator's event page reveals a specific in-game task (a new one every morning at 08:00 UTC). Completing that task in your matches fills the community meter, and the more everyone backing your Creator contributes together, the more rewards everyone can unlock!
What You Can Earn
Brawl-O-Ween Boxes, Progression, Drops, and the EXCLUSIVE Brawloween Coffin Box Pin are up for grabs! See all the rewards daily after entering a Creator Code!
As you play, you're earning:
Community tier rewards, in-game rewards unlocked by hitting each day's community goal and stretch goals, shared by everyone backing your Creator.
Coffin reveals, the physical Brawloween prize inside each coffin belongs to your Creator (a thank-you gift from Brawl). Players don't earn anything from the coffin itself, but you get to help unlock the on-camera reveal together as a community.
The more you play and rally your community, the more everyone can unlock!
What's Inside the Coffins?
Every participating Creator has received a Mortis' Mortuary package in the mail, containing 4 sealed coffins, one for each day of the event. Each one holds a mystery Brawloween prize for the Creator, a physical thank-you from Brawl that the whole community works together to unlock!
The coffins stay sealed until your Creator's community hits that day's first goal. Once it's reached, that day's coffin is unlocked. Coffin reveals start going live the next morning at 08:00 UTC, and each Creator posts theirs whenever it fits their content plan from that point on.
Heads up: what's inside each coffin is a physical Brawloween gift only for the Creator, a thank-you from Brawl that they get to keep. As a player, your reward is helping unlock the reveal and watching your Creator's reaction, plus all the in-game rewards you earn separately.
Good to Know
You back one Creator for the whole event, the code you enter is locked in for all 4 days and can't be changed, so choose wisely!
Tasks refresh daily at 08:00 UTC.
To claim the community rewards, you need to have pitched in on that day's task yourself. Just playing along covers it.
You can join on any day of the event, not only October 26. Jump in whenever you like and you'll start contributing right away.
Ready to help your favorite Creator open their coffins?
Search #CreatorCoffins on social media, grab a code, and dive in on October 26!