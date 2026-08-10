Brawl Stars Challengers Finals Format

The Brawl Stars Challengers Finals are coming soon! 12 regional Challengers champions will travel to Istanbul for two days of offline competition.

Day 1 runs the group stage across two stages and two simultaneous streams. Day 2 moves to a single main stage for the playoffs, closing with the Grand Final and trophy presentation in front of a live arena audience.

The winner will secure the final qualification spot for the One Last Chance Qualifier, taking place in Guangzhou, China!