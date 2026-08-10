Brawl Stars Challengers Finals Format
The Brawl Stars Challengers Finals are coming soon! 12 regional Challengers champions will travel to Istanbul for two days of offline competition.
Day 1 runs the group stage across two stages and two simultaneous streams. Day 2 moves to a single main stage for the playoffs, closing with the Grand Final and trophy presentation in front of a live arena audience.
The winner will secure the final qualification spot for the One Last Chance Qualifier, taking place in Guangzhou, China!
Group Stage
The Group Stage will feature 4 groups, each consisting of 3 teams competing in a round robin format. All Group Stage matches will be played in a best of 5 sets, each set best of 3 games.
Group A
BIG Challengers (DACH)
Amnesia Esports (North America)
FUT Academy (Turkiye)
Group B
SK Gaming (France)
Good Game (South Korea)
Revenant XSpark (South East Asia)
Group C
MADRID (Spain)
PWD (Brazil)
0 Ping Merchants (South Asia)
Group D
Skepsis Gaming (Italy)
REJECT (Japan)
DAYCARE ZERO (South America West)
Playoffs
Once the group stage ends, the 8 best teams advance to the Playoffs, competing in a single elimination bracket, with all matches played in a Best-of-5 format.
Schedule
Brawl Stars Challengers Final takes place September 5-6 at the ESA Espor Arena in Istanbul, Turkiye. Venue doors will open at 10:30am local times (09:30 CEST) each day. The show will start at 11:00am (subject to change).
Day 1 - September 5: The opening day features the full group stage showdowns.
Day 2 - September 6: The final day features the full playoffs and Grand Final. The winning team secures the final slot to the One Last Chance Qualifier for the Brawl Stars Championship!
Where to watch?
The tickets for the Brawl Challengers Finals are all SOLD OUT! Watch all the action live on our event website(opens in a new tab), and follow Brawl Esports across socials to keep up with everything from the event!