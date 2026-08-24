First Look at BSC 2027
Before we jump in: our plans for Brawl Esports 2027 are still in development, so any of the details below may change. Keep an eye on Brawl Esports socials for the latest updates.
Brawl Stars Esports is leveling up in 2027. More competition, more live moments and a much clearer route from chasing your first big opportunity to compete with the best in the world.
Brawl Stars Championship will feature two connected levels of competition. The year is split in two, with Split 1 building towards the Brawl Cup and Split 2 leading all the way to the Brawl Stars World Finals. And with promotion and relegation in the mix, no spot at the top is safe.
The Top Level
This is where the best of the best play. Eight teams per region will compete across East Asia, EMEA, South America and North America, with league matches, Playoffs and regional leaderboards all shaping who reaches the biggest events of the year.
Mainland China remains a core Brawl Stars Championship region, with more on its 2027 format coming soon.
The initial top-level lineup of teams will be decided through a combination of 2026 performance and a qualification event. After that, staying there is up to you! Finish towards the bottom and you’ll have to defend your spot against the best teams coming out of Challengers.
Challengers: Earn Your Shot
This is where the next names in Brawl can make some noise. Running across 12 regions, it gives aspiring pros the chance to compete closer to home, build a following and turn local success into a shot at the top.
Challengers will become a fully fledged competition within BSC. Aside from the initial 2027 seeding, Challengers will be the only route into top-level competition. Teams fight through Open Qualifiers, league play and Playoffs to reach the Challengers Finals.
That’s where things get serious. The strongest Challengers teams meet top-level teams fighting to keep their place, with promotion and relegation on the line. Win when it matters and you could be playing the very best in the following Split.
We’re aiming for most Challengers Finals to be in-person events, giving rising teams the chance to play in front of their own communities and giving more fans the chance to experience Brawl Esports live.
Split 1: The Road to Brawl Cup
At the top level, split 1 starts with 12 weeks of Top Level competition, giving fans a steady stream of regional matchups and teams plenty of chances to prove who really belongs at the top.
It all starts with group stage 1, where all eight teams face off in round-robin play. From there, things get more intense with the Mid-Season Playoffs, before teams return for a second Group Stage and one final push towards the Regional Playoffs.
Strong finishes can send teams towards the Brawl Cup, while teams lower down the standings find themselves fighting to hold on to their Top Level spot.
And then comes the big one. The Brawl Cup brings the strongest teams together for a three-day international LAN, our first tentpole event of the year, with the winner also earning an extra World Finals spot for their region.
Split 2: The Road to World Finals
Then we run it back.
Split 2 brings another 12 weeks of Top Level competition, with the same mix of group stages, mid-season playoffs and regional playoffs giving teams another shot to climb the standings.
By now, everyone knows the format, but the pressure is even higher. Every match can make the difference between reaching the World Finals, keeping your place at the top or dropping into a relegation battle.
This time, the final destination is the Brawl Stars World Finals. The best teams from across the world earn their place on the biggest stage of the year, with the extra slot won at Brawl Cup also coming into play.
Meanwhile, the strongest Challengers teams are still pushing from below, with the Split 2 Challengers Finals deciding who earns promotion and starts 2028 at the Top Level. There is something on the line right until the very end!
Bigger Competition. Clearer Pathways.
The idea for 2027 is pretty simple: make Brawl Esports easier to get into, easier to follow and seriously tough at the top!
Challengers gives local talent a real route upwards. Promotion and relegation mean new teams can break through, while Brawl Cup and World Finals give the whole year something huge to build towards.
For established clubs, there’s more to fight for. For organisations thinking about getting into Brawl, there’s a much clearer way in. And for fans, there are more rivalries, more breakout teams and more stories to follow from local competition all the way to the world stage.
Clubs: The Backbone of Brawl Esports
Clubs are a huge part of what makes Brawl Esports work, and the Club Partner Program is getting bigger and better in 2027.
We’ll soon be sharing more about how the program works with an update to event.brawlstars.com(opens in a new tab) and a revised application process. If your club wants to make its mark in Brawl, keep an eye on our website and socials over the next few weeks.
More Support for Third-Party Tournaments
Some of the best Brawl competition comes from the partners and community members putting on their own events, and we want to help even more of them do it.
We’re working on a stronger support system for tournament organisers, with more to share in the coming months!
Still Got Questions? Ask Us Anything!
This is only the first look at what we’re building for 2027, and there’s still plenty more to come.
If you’ve got questions, send them our way. The Brawl Esports team will be heading to X(opens in a new tab), Reddit (opens in a new tab)and Instagram (opens in a new tab)soon for an AMA, answering as many community questions as possible and giving you a closer look at what’s ahead.
We’re looking forward to your questions!
- Your Brawl Esports team