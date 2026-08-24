First Look at BSC 2027

Before we jump in: our plans for Brawl Esports 2027 are still in development, so any of the details below may change. Keep an eye on Brawl Esports socials for the latest updates.

Brawl Stars Esports is leveling up in 2027. More competition, more live moments and a much clearer route from chasing your first big opportunity to compete with the best in the world.

Brawl Stars Championship will feature two connected levels of competition. The year is split in two, with Split 1 building towards the Brawl Cup and Split 2 leading all the way to the Brawl Stars World Finals. And with promotion and relegation in the mix, no spot at the top is safe.