Your guide to the BIGGEST Brawl Stars World Finals ever!
The best Brawl Stars players on the planet meet in Tokyo on November 20-22 to fight for a $1,000,000 prize pool and the title of World Champion, at the biggest World Finals ever! Reigning World Champions Crazy Raccoon are back to defend their crown on home soil. Whether you're attending in person or setting an alarm to watch from home, here's everything you need:
The essentials
Dates: Friday 20 – Sunday 22 November 2026
Venue: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan
Teams: 12
Prize pool: $1,000,000 USD
Arena doors: 10:00 JST daily
Show starts: 12:00 JST daily
Heading to Tokyo?
Three days in the arena is the closest you'll get to the action, and it comes with rewards you can't get any other way.
Attendee-only rewards: everyone who attends receives a General Admission pin only available to ticket holders, and VIP package holders receive VIP-variations of the pin as well as extra goodies on top. These rewards are redeemable only by attending.
Beyond the matches: expect meet and greets with pro teams including ZETA Division, TRIBE, FUT and Bounty Hunters Allu* and creators, exclusive merch and be immersed in the world of Brawl Stars with cosplay, activations and the biggest community of Brawl fans in one place.
Extremely limited Friday tickets remain. If you're in Japan, get your tickets here(opens in a new tab). For the rest of the world, get your tickets here(opens in a new tab).
*additional pro team meet and greets will happen across the weekend based on match results.
Good to know
Bags: travel light if you need to bring a bag. Lockers are available inside the arena, but availability can't be guaranteed.
Devices: professional cameras are not allowed. Fans may bring tablet devices and GoPro-style cameras.
Cosplay: cosplay is permitted at the venue subject to security checks.
Watching at home
You won't miss a moment from your sofa. Watch every match live at event.brawlstars.com.
Predictions are now open, and some of the best rewards yet are waiting to be earned. A Buffie, the Clancy Supercell MAKE skin and more are on the line, along with unique cosmetics and a ton of Chaos Drops! Predict NOW results and watch & interact live to earn them, all on event.brawlstars.com(opens in a new tab)!
Note: these are the broadcast start times for each day of the event.
Tokyo (JST): 12:00
Sydney (AEDT): 14:00
UK (GMT): 03:00
Central Europe (CET): 04:00
Brazil (BRT): 00:00
US East (ET): 10pm the previous evening
US West (PT): 7pm the previous evening
Catching up later? Highlights are available immediately after each match here(opens in a new tab). Follow @brawl_esports on X(opens in a new tab) and the Brawl Stars Esports Instagram(opens in a new tab) and TikTok(opens in a new tab) for results, highlights and announcements as the weekend unfolds.
What's on the line
Twelve teams qualified through the 2026 Brawl Stars Championship circuit and the Last Chance Qualifier. The winners take the lion share of the $1,000,000 prize pool and the prestigious title of World Champion.
The teams
Twelve teams are heading to Tokyo. Four skip Friday's group stage and go straight into Saturday's playoffs, while the other eight fight for the remaining four playoff spots on day one.
Starting in the playoffs: Tribe Gaming(opens in a new tab) (North America), Bounty Hunters(opens in a new tab) (South America), ZETA Division(opens in a new tab) (East Asia) and FUT Esports(opens in a new tab) (EMEA)
Group A: HMBLE(opens in a new tab) (EMEA), Reply Totem(opens in a new tab) (EMEA), RED Canids(opens in a new tab) (South America) and Team Heretics(opens in a new tab) (EMEA)
Group B: NOVO Esports(opens in a new tab) (EMEA), Team Elektros(opens in a new tab) (North America), Crazy Raccoon(opens in a new tab) (East Asia) and NAVI(opens in a new tab) (EMEA)