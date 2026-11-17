Three days in the arena is the closest you'll get to the action, and it comes with rewards you can't get any other way.

Attendee-only rewards: everyone who attends receives a General Admission pin only available to ticket holders, and VIP package holders receive VIP-variations of the pin as well as extra goodies on top. These rewards are redeemable only by attending.

Beyond the matches: expect meet and greets with pro teams including ZETA Division, TRIBE, FUT and Bounty Hunters Allu* and creators, exclusive merch and be immersed in the world of Brawl Stars with cosplay, activations and the biggest community of Brawl fans in one place.

Extremely limited Friday tickets remain. If you're in Japan, get your tickets here (opens in a new tab). For the rest of the world, get your tickets here (opens in a new tab).

*additional pro team meet and greets will happen across the weekend based on match results.