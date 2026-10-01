Your Path to BSC 2027

With the 2026 regular season behind us, and following our first look at Brawl Esports 2027 earlier this year, it’s time to share more about the qualification path for next season!

In 2027, Brawl Stars Championship represents the top level of competition, featuring eight teams in each of our four regions: APAC, EMEA, South America, North America playing in a league format towards qualification to the two major events in 2027: Brawl Cup and Brawl Stars World Finals.

Moving forward, Brawl Stars Challengers will provide the path for teams looking to qualify for the Brawl Stars Championship. For the start of BSC 2027, teams will be determined through the final 2026 BSC Leaderboard standings and an invitational qualifier.

More info on Chinese Mainland will be shared at a later time.