Your Path to BSC 2027
With the 2026 regular season behind us, and following our first look at Brawl Esports 2027 earlier this year, it’s time to share more about the qualification path for next season!
In 2027, Brawl Stars Championship represents the top level of competition, featuring eight teams in each of our four regions: APAC, EMEA, South America, North America playing in a league format towards qualification to the two major events in 2027: Brawl Cup and Brawl Stars World Finals.
Moving forward, Brawl Stars Challengers will provide the path for teams looking to qualify for the Brawl Stars Championship. For the start of BSC 2027, teams will be determined through the final 2026 BSC Leaderboard standings and an invitational qualifier.
More info on Chinese Mainland will be shared at a later time.
DIRECT INVITATIONS TO THE BRAWL STARS CHAMPIONSHIP 2027
Following the conclusion of the 2026 regular season, the top six teams in each region’s BSC Leaderboard standings will receive a direct invitation to BSC 2027.
To accept their invitation, teams will need to retain the core of the roster that earned their position in 2026, with a maximum of one roster change allowed ahead of the new season.
The deadline to submit a roster for the BSC invitation will be the same date as the Invitation Response Deadline; 20th December 2026. This gives teams room to make adjustments during the offseason, while keeping the core that earned the invitation together.
If a team is unable to accept its invitation, that BSC spot will be offered to the next eligible team. A team that is unable to accept their direct invitation may still have a path into BSC. At our discretion, the team may be invited to compete in the “BSC Invitational” with their new roster, provided it remains a Top 10/14 roster based on 2026 Player Points.
BSC Invitational
The final two BSC spots in each region will be decided through the BSC Invitational, giving teams one final opportunity to qualify for the 2027 season.
APAC, South America and North America: Teams ranked 7th-10th in the final 2026 BSC Leaderboard standings will be invited to a four-team Double Elimination bracket, with each region’s BSC Invitational taking place across one day.
EMEA The BSC Invitational will feature teams ranked 7th-14th in an eight-team Double Elimination bracket played across two days.
EMEA will feature a larger field as multiple Top 10 teams competed at the Challengers Finals during Season 6, which made them ineligible to compete in the final Monthly Finals and complete their full regular season placement. At the conclusion of Season 5, all three teams were in a prime position to compete for a Top 10 placement.
With two BSC spots available in each region, the two teams that make it through the bracket will qualify for BSC in 2027, meaning there will be no Grand Final.
How can you follow?
We’re planning to make the matches available to our creator community. You’ll be able to follow the games as they happen through your favorite creator!
BSC 2027 Timeline
While we’re still finalising the exact schedule, here’s what teams can expect over the coming months:
November 23, 2026: Invitations sent to Teams
December 20, 2026: Deadline for teams to respond to invitations
December 21-23, 2026: Invitations processed
January 16-17, 2027: BSC Invitational
*These dates are subject to change.
Brawl Stars Challengers
For teams that are not eligible for BSC, or new teams looking to begin their Brawl Esports journey in 2027, Brawl Stars Challengers provides an open path for anyone to compete and make their way through the ecosystem.
The path to Challengers starts with the in-game Championship Challenge, with successful teams advancing to the Qualifier Tournaments, where they’ll compete for a place in Split 1 of Challengers.
From there, the best teams will progress to the Challengers Finals, where they’ll have the opportunity to earn promotion into Split 2 of the Brawl Stars Championship!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
1) Closed Invitational, with no Open Qualifiers for the first split of BSC27
The ambition with this new iteration of BSC is for the top level to represent the very best of pro level competition, and we wanted to recognize the effort of the teams at the top of the BSC leaderboard for the first split. That said, Challengers will offer a consistent and direct path to BSC, and we can’t wait to see up and coming teams show us what they are made of!
2) Will the slot for BSC / BSC Invitational be with the players or the organisation?
Slot ownership in 2027 will follow the same rules as in 2026. Slots are owned by the roster, unless the roster is represented by a Club Partner, in which case ownership of the slot belongs to the organisation.
But as clarity, Club Partners still need to stick to the same roster rules outlined for the invitations.
3) One shot at entering Brawl Stars Challengers
We wish to clarify this topic further. While top level BSC will be initially seeded with a one-off tournament, the BSC invitational, this is not true for Challengers. Each Challengers subregion will have multiple entry points each split. We’re currently planning on sharing the full details shortly after the 2026 Brawl Stars World Finals.
4) Roster Change Rules
We understand that roster changes are an exciting part of the offseason and often create some of the biggest storylines between seasons. However, when defining a Tier 1 ecosystem, we also want to encourage greater roster stability and continuity from one season to the next.
Requiring teams to retain the core of the roster that earned their position helps ensure that a Tier 1 spot remains connected to the players and performances that earned it, while still allowing teams some flexibility to make changes during the offseason.
We also believe greater stability can help organisations make longer-term commitments to their rosters. We understand this approach is new to BSC and may not suit everybody equally, we will continue to evaluate as the new system develops.
5) A different approach to 2027's Format
We considered several different approaches before deciding on the current format. Ultimately, we wanted to make the transition from 2026 into 2027 as seamless as possible, while rewarding the rosters that stayed together and delivered consistent results throughout the 2026 season.
6) Clarification on the number of teams for EMEA's BSC Invitational
Earlier this year, we specifically told these teams to make a decision on Season 6 or Challenger Finals, without the information of it impacting them in 2027. EMEA is also just a highly competitive region, where you look down the leaderboard and see teams always having to fight for every position.
7) Whether Challengers points reset each split, and whether Split 2 finalists qualify for Worlds regardless of points
All leaderboard points with the conclusion of each split will reset, as each split will have possible new teams in the division. The best performing teams from the online portion of the Split, for each region, will have the opportunity to compete at BSC’s Offline Events.
8) Future plans for teams not competing in BSC or Challengers
While this announcement was mainly focused on BSC and Challengers, we do also have plans beyond these ecosystems and will have more for aspirational players to share before the end of the year!
That’s all for today! Stay up to date with all the latest news by following Brawl Stars Esports across all our social media channels.
- The Brawl Stars Esports team