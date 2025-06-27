Accessibility Statement

At Supercell, we want all players to be able to access our web content. We’re committed to improving accessibility across our websites and welcome feedback to help us get better. We take every comment seriously and see it as an important part of making our experiences more inclusive for everyone.

Supercell is committed to making its digital services accessible, in accordance with the European Accessibility Act (Directive (EU) 2019/882) and the Finnish Act on the Provision of Digital Services 306/2019 (from now on referred to as “the Finnish Act”).

This accessibility statement applies to Supercell ID Rewards (id.supercell.com), from now on referred to as “the service”. The service is managed by Supercell Oy.

Compliance Status

The service is partially compliant with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.1 Level AA standards (from now on referred to as “the Standards”). See ‘Non-accessible content’ for more details.

The service was last tested and this statement was last reviewed on June 27th 2025.

Preparation of this statement

This statement was prepared on June 19th 2025. It is based on an audit performed by Wunder Oy during June 2025.

Non-accessible content

The content or features discussed below is non-accessible for the specified reasons:

Non-compliance with the European Accessibility Act (Directive (EU) 2019/882):

Supercell is committed to addressing any concerns and non-compliances by June 28th 2026.

Below in brackets, you can see the WCAG 2.1 success criterion or criteria the content and/or functionalities do not yet meet.

Non-compliance

General issues

Front page and Activity page links in the header have no text alternative [4.1.2. Name, role, value, 2.4.4. Link purpose (in context)].

Menu button in the header cannot be accessed by keyboard and has no information about its state [2.1.1. Keyboard, 1.3.1. Info and relationships, 4.1.2. Name, role, value].

Lack of visible focus in all interactive controls [2.4.7. Focus visible].

Pages have no distinct titles [2.4.2. Page titled].

Game filter bar cannot be accessed by keyboard [2.1.1. Keyboard].

Community card content is wrapped inside a link tag, resulting in a long accessible name and preventing the access to its content by screen readers [2.4.4. Link purpose (in context), 1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Rewards card content is wrapped inside a link tag, resulting in a long accessible name and preventing the access to its content by screen readers. A button displaying the cost of points for the reward has no distinct name that separates it from the other similar buttons [1.3.1. Info and relationships, 4.1.2. Name, role, value, 2.4.4. Link purpose (in context)].

Reward details modal experiences layout break when Tab is used [2.1.1. Keyboard].

Rewards modals cannot be closed with ESC key and have focus management issues [3.1.1. Language of page, 2.1.1. Keyboard, 2.4.3. Focus order, 2.1.2. No keyboard trap].

Hidden menu content can be accessed [2.4.3. Focus order, 1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Links named as “See all” are not distinctive enough [2.4.4. Link purpose (in context)].

Game filter bar is visually a tab panel but lacks the associated functionality and semantics [1.3.1. Info and relationships, 4.1.2. Name, role, value].

Non-hierarchical heading levels and non-heading content marked as headings [1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Content not part of landmarks. No <main> landmark [1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Informative text in parts of the pages have poor color contrast; non-selected language selector options have low contrast in the language selector combobox located in footer [1.4.3. Contrast (minimum)].

Parts of the content are presented in another language [3.1.2. Language of parts].

Visual label of download links does not match the accessible name [2.5.3. Label in name, 3.1.1. Language of page].

Images have missing, untranslated or poorly formatted alt text [1.1.1. Non-text content].

When text is zoomed to 200% in smaller screen sizes some parts of the activity and account page flow out of the viewport. Using normal zoom at 133-400% zoom level the rewards and community cards in the game pages are horizontally scrolled [1.4.10. Reflow, 1.4.4. Resize text].

Accessible name of the Supercell logo link is “Supercell logo” and comes from the image wrapped inside the link tags. It does not accurately match the link purpose and destination of directing to the supercell.com site [2.4.4. Link purpose (in context)].

Some list containers are empty [1.3.1. Info and relationships].

ID Rewards card activation process

Interactive controls do not receive visible focus [2.4.7. Focus visible].

Feedback after card activation is not announced [4.1.3. Status messages].

Hero content has resize issues where content starts flowing out of the viewport in smaller screens when text is zoomed [1.4.4. Resize text].

Icons are not marked as decorative and the text in the “Activate My Card” button is capitalized which might cause mispronunciation depending on the screen reader in use [1.1.1. Non-text content].

Login

Google legal links cannot be accessed by keyboard [2.1.1. Keyboard].

Text input has no associated label; the Close button in the information modal and the language selector in the footer have no accessible name; a disabled select element is encountered in the footer before the actual language select element [4.1.2. Name, role, value].

Text with low color contrast [1.4.3. Contrast (minimum)].

Footer is located inside the main landmark [1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Images have no alt text or it does not match the image [1.1.1. Non-text content, 1.4.5. Images of text].

Invalid fields have no semantic information about their state and lack a connection to the error message [4.1.3. Status messages].

No Information about the presence of a modal exists in the triggering element; modal cannot be closed by ESC key; users can navigate to the content behind the modal [1.3.1. Info and relationships, 2.4.3. Focus order, 2.1.1. Keyboard, 3.2.2. On input].

The viewport <meta> tag has the user-scalable attribute set to "no" which might prevent zooming [1.4.4. Resize text, 1.4.10. Reflow].

Cookie banner and Settings modal

Insufficient visual focus [2.4.7. Focus visible].

Generic link names and visual labels do not match the accessible name [2.5.3. Label in name, 2.4.4. Link purpose (in context)].

Insufficient color contrast [1.4.3. Contrast (minimum)].

Screen reader navigation issues [1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Supercell welcomes all feedback on the accessibility of the service.

You have a right to report any failures to comply with the Standards, and to request alternative versions of content that is inaccessible to you.

To send feedback on the technical accessibility of this service, the accessibility of the content of this service, or to request alternative versions of any of the content, please write to us at legal-requests@supercell.com. You should receive timely confirmation acknowledging the receipt of your feedback or request.

We are required by the Finnish Act to address your feedback or request within 14 days. If we are unable to address it within 14 days, we will contact you to inform you and extend the deadline by up to 14 additional days.

Enforcement Procedure

If your feedback or request is not acknowledged or addressed within the required timeframe, you have a right to file a complaint with the competent authority:

Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom

Digital Accessibility Supervision Unit

Website: webaccessibility.fi

Email: saavutettavuus@traficom.fi

Telephone switchboard: 029 534 5000