Accessibility Statement

At Supercell, we want all players to be able to access our web content. We’re committed to improving accessibility across our websites and welcome feedback to help us get better. We take every comment seriously and see it as an important part of making our experiences more inclusive for everyone.

Supercell is committed to making its digital services accessible, in accordance with the European Accessibility Act (Directive (EU) 2019/882) and the Finnish Act on the Provision of Digital Services 306/2019 (from now on referred to as “the Finnish Act”).

This accessibility statement applies to the Supercell Store (store.supercell.com), from now on referred to as “the service”. The service is managed by Supercell Oy.

Compliance Status

The service is partially compliant with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.1 Level AA standards (from now on referred to as “the Standards”). See ‘Non-accessible content’ for more details.

The service was last tested and this statement was last reviewed on June 27th 2025.

Preparation of this statement

This statement was prepared on June 19th 2025. It is based on an audit performed by Wunder Oy during June 2025.

Non-accessible content

The content or features discussed below is non-accessible for the specified reasons:

Non-compliance with the European Accessibility Act (Directive (EU) 2019/882):

Supercell is committed to addressing any concerns and non-compliances by June 28th 2026.

Below in brackets, you can see the WCAG 2.1 success criterion or criteria the content and/or functionalities do not yet meet.

Non-compliance

Supercell Store home and Account page

The “Manage cookies” link is missing a visible keyboard focus. The link should be a button as it opens a modal [2.1.1. Keyboard, 2.4.7. Focus visible, 1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Language selector in all game stores has major accessibility issues. It has no visible keyboard focus, and its label is not descriptive enough. [2.1.1. Keyboard, 4.1.2. Name, role, value, 1.3.1. Info and relationships, 2.4.6. Headings and labels, 2.4.7. Focus visible].

The blue links on many pages on the site do not have enough contrast and color only is used as a way to distinguish them from static text. Some other links on the sites have similar issues [1.4.3. Contrast (minimum), 1.4.1. Use of color].

Resizing is limited on the website [ 1.4.10. Reflow, 1.4.4. Resize text].

Accounts page contains interactive elements without a visible focus [2.1.1. Keyboard, 2.4.7. Focus visible].

There are no custom focus styles used on the website. Some browser default focus styles may not have enough contrast [1.4.11. Non-text contrast].

Image links are missing descriptive names or are not hidden from screen readers [4.1.2. Name, role, value, 1.1.1. Non-text content, 2.4.4. Link purpose (in context), 1.4.5. Images of text].

There are image links that are missing accessible names [4.1.2. Name, role, value, 1.1.1. Non-text content, 2.4.4. Link purpose (in context)].

Informative icons are missing alt-texts [1.1.1. Non-text content].

The company address in the footer does not have enough contrast [1.4.3. Contrast (minimum)].

The Account page contains text with insufficient contrast [1.4.3. Contrast (minimum)].

Accordion buttons on the Account page are not available for Assistive technologies [1.1.1. Non-text content, 4.1.2. Name, role, value, 1.3.1. Info and relationships].

There are two main-landmarks present on most pages [1.3.1. Info and relationships, 2.4.1. Bypass blocks].

Pages have no headings [2.4.2. Page titled, 1.3.1. Info and relationships, 2.4.6. Headings and labels].

Links look nearly identical to static text in the footer [3.2.4. Consistent identification].

The Store logo serves as the name of the site but has insufficient contrast for an informative element [1.4.3. Contrast (minimum), 1.4.11. Non-text contrast].

Header - Game Stores

Store links in the header have labels that are not descriptive enough [2.1.1. Keyboard, 4.1.2. Name, role, value].

The main menu can't be reached with a keyboard, and has no discernible label. The button receives no visible focus [1.1.1. Non-text content, 2.4.6. Headings and labels, 4.1.2. Name, role, value, 2.4.3. Focus order, 1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Basket (shopping cart) button has critical accessibility issues: There is no discernible label, the button receives no visual focus indicator and the number of items in the car has insufficient contrast. [2.1.1. Keyboard, 1.1.1. Non-text content, 2.4.7. Focus visible, 1.4.3. Contrast (minimum), 4.1.2. Name, role, value].

The Basket (Shopping cart) modal contains critical accessibility issues: It cannot be accessed with a keyboard, it has text with insufficient contrast, headings that skip levels and when using a screen reader, focus does not move inside the modal when opened and the controls do not have visible focus indicators. Some text does not meet minimum contrast requirements [2.1.1. Keyboard, 4.1.2. Name, role, value, 1.4.3. Contrast (minimum), 1.3.1. Info and relationships, 2.4.6. Headings and labels].

The “quantity” button cannot be used with a keyboard only or a screen reader [2.1.1. Keyboard, 1.3.1. Info and relationships, 2.1.1. Keyboard, 3.3.2. Labels or instructions].

The Chat button cannot be activated with a keyboard or other Assistive Technologies and has no visible focus indicator [1.4.3. Contrast (minimum), 2.4.7. Focus visible, 4.1.2. Name, role, value].

The “payment methods” radio buttons are not accessible for keyboard users and the payment services themselves have accessibility issues. The “Card” payment method accepts false data and the validation may not be available for all users. [2.1.1. Keyboard, 1.4.10. Reflow, 2.4.7. Focus visible, 4.1.2. Name, role, value, 1.4.11. Non-text contrast, 3.3.4. Error prevention (legal, financial data)].

Payment can't be completed using a screen reader: When using bank authentication screen reader focus does not move inside the frame [2.4.7. Focus visible, 2.4.3. Focus order, 1.1.1. Non-text content].

The “Creators Code” modal contains critical accessibility issues: Focus does not move inside the modal, modal contains text and elements with insufficient contrast and contains a form field with no label. [4.1.2. Name, role, value, 2.4.7. Focus visible, 2.4.3. Focus order, 1.4.3. Contrast (minimum), 1.4.11. Non-text contrast, 4.1.2. Name, role, value, 3.3.1. Error identification, 3.3.2. Labels or instructions].

The Checkout page contains text and links with insufficient color contrast [1.4.3. Contrast (minimum, 1.4.11. Non-text contrast, 1.4.1. Use of color [A]].

Content in checkout runs out of viewport on high text zoom [1.4.4. Resize text, 1.4.10. Reflow.

The Back button on the checkout page has a non-descriptive name [4.1.2. Name, role, value, 1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Checkout has accessibility issues for screen reader users: Page has two main-landmarks, page has no headings to structure content and screen reader users can purchase items despite the payment options being disabled. [2.1.1. Keyboard, 2.4.6. Headings and labels, 4.1.2. Name, role, value, 1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Payment confirmation page has accessibility issues: Animation cannot be paused, heading levels are not in order, link uses color only and has insufficient contrast and button has no discernible label [1.3.1. Info and relationships, 2.4.6. Headings and labels, 1.4.3. Contrast (minimum), 1.4.1. Use of color, 1.3.1. Info and relationships, [2.2.2. Pause, stop, hide].

Game Store Content

The “store info” accordion element in Clash of Clans, Clash Royale and Hay Day game stores has accessibility issues: Focus moves to beginning of page when it's opened using a screen reader. The minimize button has no label or visible keyboard focus, and in mobile views, the cards in the slider cannot be accessed with a keyboard.[ 2.1.1. Keyboard, 2.4.6. Headings and labels, 4.1.2. Name, role, value, 1.1.1. Non-text content, 2.4.7. Focus visible, 3.2.4. Consistent identification].

Content in the game stores contains text and informative icons with insufficient contrast [1.1.1. Non-text content, 1.4.3. Contrast (minimum)].

Product cards and product details modals have critical accessibility issues: Product names are not descriptive because they contain all the information inside the card, focus is not moved inside the modal, close buttons are not labeled and have no visible focus indicator. Headings are not in hierarchical order. Text zoomed to 200% causes content to run out of containers. Image alt-texts are not descriptive or images are not marked as decorative [2.1.1. Keyboard [A], 1.4.4. Resize text, 2.4.4. Link purpose (in context), 2.4.7. Focus visible, 4.1.2. Name, role, value, 1.3.1. Info and relationships, 1.1.1. Non-text content].

The “Store Bonus” element has critical accessibility issues: Tabs element uses buttons instead of being built as a true tab list. The expand and close buttons have no labels or visual focus indicators. Focus does not move inside the modal when it’s opened. Headings are not in order, some text has insufficient contrast and images have non-descriptive alt-texts or are not marked as decorative. [2.1.1. Keyboard, 2.4.7. Focus visible, 4.1.2. Name, role, value, 2.4.6. Headings and labels, 1.3.1. Info and relationships, 1.1.1. Non-text content].

Fan Zone buttons can't be activated with a keyboard or screen reader and are missing accessible labels. Assistive technologies do not recognize the elements as buttons. [2.1.1. Keyboard, 2.4.7. Focus visible, 4.1.2. Name, role, value, 1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Content in Product cards and Product details modals overflows its container or is obscured on high text zoom. Some text is truncated making it difficult to read and understand. [1.4.4. Resize text, 1.4.10. Reflow].

Default browser focus styles do not have enough contrast on all background colors [1.4.11. Non-text contrast].

Headings on all pages are not in order, or are not used properly. Some pages contain more than one h1 element on some pages. [2.4.6. Headings and labels, 1.3.1. Info and relationships].

“Read more” or “Learn more” links are not descriptive enough [4.1.2. Name, role, value, 1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Support Chat

Chat contains elements with insufficient color contrast [1.4.3. Contrast (minimum), 1.4.11. Non-text contrast].

Screen reader focus is erratic when using a screen reader [2.4.3. Focus order, 1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Some text is hidden when text is zoomed to 200% [1.4.4. Resize text, 1.4.10. Reflow].

Supercell welcomes all feedback on the accessibility of the service.

You have a right to report any failures to comply with the Standards, and to request alternative versions of content that is inaccessible to you.

To send feedback on the technical accessibility of this service, the accessibility of the content of this service, or to request alternative versions of any of the content, please write to us at legal-requests@supercell.com. You should receive timely confirmation acknowledging the receipt of your feedback or request.

We are required by the Finnish Act to address your feedback or request within 14 days. If we are unable to address it within 14 days, we will contact you to inform you and extend the deadline by up to 14 additional days.

Enforcement Procedure

If your feedback or request is not acknowledged or addressed within the required timeframe, you have a right to file a complaint with the competent authority:

Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom

Digital Accessibility Supervision Unit

Website: webaccessibility.fi

Email: saavutettavuus@traficom.fi

Telephone switchboard: 029 534 5000