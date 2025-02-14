Accountant (Fixed term)

At Supercell, one of the top revenue-generating companies globally, we are seeking a dedicated Accountant for a fixed-term position (maternity leave cover) within our dynamic Finance Team in Helsinki. This role offers the flexibility of full-time or part-time engagement (80%) based on your preferences, from mid-March 2025 to the end of April 2026, with potential flexibility on the start and end dates.
You could be the perfect candidate if you have substantial experience in accounting and are eager to see firsthand how it's done in one of Finland's most innovative companies. Our global team is primarily based in the Helsinki Woodcity office in Jätkäsaari, where we foster a collaborative and vibrant workplace.
As part of our team, you will play a critical role in maintaining the financial health and compliance of our smaller subsidiaries as well as our parent company. This position offers a unique opportunity to gain a comprehensive view of the finance operations within our group. If you are passionate about contributing to a creative, fast-paced environment where precision is valued, and your efforts have a direct impact, this is the place for you.
Please send in you application before February 14th 2025 end of the day EET. Please note that we might start interviewing suitable candidates already before the application deadline.
Responsibilities
Accounting for our designated European subsidiaries
Daily accounting tasks for Supercell Oy parent company
Contributing on purchase invoice processing in the group
Participating in monthly closing for Supercell Oy parent company
Requirements
Experience in accounting including preparing financial statements
Love for debits and credits
A relevant degree in accounting
A detail-oriented and precise mindset and workstyle
Adaptability to thrive in a fast-paced environment
Strong collaboration and communication skills to contribute effectively to a global team
Good communication skills in English and Finnish
Please note that you need to have the ability to work in Finland: citizenship, residency or permit, including a Finnish tax card. Unfortunately we do not offer any relocation support for this position.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
