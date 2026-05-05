Skip to content
Supercell logo
Default Hero
all positions
Helsinki/London – onsite – FullTime

Analyst, Strategic Insights

Come help shape the strategic direction of Supercell’s games. As an Analyst in our Strategic Insights team, you will work across our full portfolio, producing high-impact analyses that inform decision-making at the most senior levels of the company.

We are a small, experienced team operating at the intersection of data, game design, and market context. Our role is to connect the dots across games – translating complex, often ambiguous problems into clear insights and actionable recommendations.

This role offers a unique “helicopter view” across Supercell. You will engage with multiple teams, dive deep into our games and players, and contribute to decisions that shape our portfolio.

What You'll Be Doing

  • Produce strategic, cross-portfolio analyses for senior leadership

  • Frame ambiguous problems and break them down into structured, answerable questions

  • Combine insights from multiple sources – including game data, market intelligence, player research, and game design context

  • Translate analysis into clear, coherent narratives with actionable recommendations

  • Collaborate closely with a small team of highly experienced analysts

  • Contribute to discussions on game strategy, performance, and market positioning

Example Projects

  • Analyse periods of rapid growth in games like Brawl Stars and Clash Royale

  • Define the market positioning of Supercell games relative to competitors

  • Identify cross-game patterns and opportunities across the portfolio

What You Have

  • Strong problem structuring skills – able to break down complex, ambiguous questions

  • Critical thinking and the ability to challenge assumptions constructively

  • Ability to zoom out to see the bigger picture, and zoom in on detail when needed

  • Strong communication skills, with the ability to build clear, compelling narratives

  • Ability to build trust with stakeholders through thoughtful collaboration and high-quality work

  • Genuine interest in understanding games, players, and the mobile gaming market

  • Experience working with data (SQL, Python, R or similar)

  • Interest in leveraging AI to accelerate learning and productivity

Where You'll Be

  • This role is based in Helsinki, or London with frequent travel to Helsinki.

–––

That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.

Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.

–––

About Supercell

Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.

So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.

Hey, You Might Love It Here!

Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.

You Are Not Your Job Title ™

Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.

Benefits and Compensation

Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.

Relocation? Yes!

No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!

Not Sure if You Should Apply?

Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.

Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team

Interested?
Then just apply here

We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.

Job Apply Form Desktop
Valid field Name icon
invalid field Name icon
Valid field Email icon
invalid field Email icon
Valid field Phone icon
invalid field Phone icon
File must be in PDF format.
Valid field Link to portfolio or other site icon
invalid field Link to portfolio or other site icon
Valid field Another link icon
invalid field Another link icon
Choose an option
Select an option
Choose an option. Scroll for more
Select an option

This optional question helps us evaluate how we’re doing on diversity and inclusion. Answering or skipping this question will not affect your job application. The answers to this question are not collected nor seen on an individualized basis. Your answer will be used to assess our diversity and inclusion efforts only.

Choose an option
Select an option

Consent request

You are about to consent to the retention of your data by Supercell. Supercell (we, that is) wants to process your data for the next 5 years. We ask for your consent as we want to act in compliance with data protection laws and regulations.

We collect your application data to manage and plan our recruitment activities globally. In the unhappy event that you don’t get selected, we will store your details for future opportunities. However, if you don’t wish to be contacted, please let us know.

The Supercell Applicant Database Privacy Policy is your friend in case you want to learn about topics such the processing of your personal data as well as when your personal data will be deleted if you don’t give your consent to retain it.

Note: The consent period lasts for 5 years

This field is required
Job Apply Form Mobile