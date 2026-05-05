Analyst, Strategic Insights
Come help shape the strategic direction of Supercell’s games. As an Analyst in our Strategic Insights team, you will work across our full portfolio, producing high-impact analyses that inform decision-making at the most senior levels of the company.
We are a small, experienced team operating at the intersection of data, game design, and market context. Our role is to connect the dots across games – translating complex, often ambiguous problems into clear insights and actionable recommendations.
This role offers a unique “helicopter view” across Supercell. You will engage with multiple teams, dive deep into our games and players, and contribute to decisions that shape our portfolio.
What You'll Be Doing
Produce strategic, cross-portfolio analyses for senior leadership
Frame ambiguous problems and break them down into structured, answerable questions
Combine insights from multiple sources – including game data, market intelligence, player research, and game design context
Translate analysis into clear, coherent narratives with actionable recommendations
Collaborate closely with a small team of highly experienced analysts
Contribute to discussions on game strategy, performance, and market positioning
Example Projects
Analyse periods of rapid growth in games like Brawl Stars and Clash Royale
Define the market positioning of Supercell games relative to competitors
Identify cross-game patterns and opportunities across the portfolio
What You Have
Strong problem structuring skills – able to break down complex, ambiguous questions
Critical thinking and the ability to challenge assumptions constructively
Ability to zoom out to see the bigger picture, and zoom in on detail when needed
Strong communication skills, with the ability to build clear, compelling narratives
Ability to build trust with stakeholders through thoughtful collaboration and high-quality work
Genuine interest in understanding games, players, and the mobile gaming market
Experience working with data (SQL, Python, R or similar)
Interest in leveraging AI to accelerate learning and productivity
Where You'll Be
This role is based in Helsinki, or London with frequent travel to Helsinki.
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.