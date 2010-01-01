Animator - Senior Level, Project R.I.S.E
We are looking for a passionate and experienced Senior Animator to join our Shanghai Studio. As a key member of the Art team, you will bring Clash characters to life using strong body mechanics and classic animation principles. You will be responsible for creating high-quality animations across a growing universe of characters — including new families in new regions. In addition to content creation, you will work closely with designers and programmers to help expand our animation pipeline and develop new features and technologies.
Responsibilities
As a Senior Animator on the Project R.I.S.E team, you will deliver animations that directly support gameplay and design goals. Working in a small team, your responsibilities will include both hands-on animation work and technical implementation. Your focus will be on developing a wide variety of animations and helping refine animation systems. As the game moves into full production, the role will shift toward delivering polished, gameplay-ready animation content.
At Supercell, we believe that small teams that find a way to work well together have the potential to create memorable games. It’s important that each team member takes pride in their work and knows what it means to take responsibility and deliver quality and fun to players.
If you think that describes you, then we’d love to hear from you.
- Create high-quality, production-ready animation assets with a strong sense of style and polish.
- Collaborate closely with game designers to ensure animations support gameplay needs and enhance player experience.
- Work directly with gameplay programmers to integrate animations that feel responsive and immersive.
- Implement and test animations in Unreal Engine; identify and resolve issues quickly through iterative development.
- Provide clear, actionable feedback to external animators to maintain and elevate overall animation quality.
- Partner with internal teams to ensure animations are technically feasible and align with gameplay systems and the Clash IP.
- Manage animation workflows and pipelines effectively, ensuring all internal and external deliverables meet production timelines and quality standards.
Requirements
- 5+ years of professional experience in animation within the gaming industry, ideally with a focus on stylized keyframe animation.
- Strong proficiency in Maya, including a solid understanding of animation principles and basic rigging knowledge.
- Hands-on experience working in Unreal Engine, including implementing characters and working with animation systems such as blend spaces, IK setups, and retargeting.
- Proven expertise in gameplay animation, with a deep understanding of timing, weight, and character appeal.
- Excellent communication skills, capable of delivering clear creative direction and constructive feedback to both internal teams and outsourcing partners.
- A passion for mobile games and a desire to create fun, visually appealing content that resonates with players.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
The Shanghai studio
As Supercell’s first international game development studio, the Shanghai studio is one of the most exciting things happening in Supercell and a unique opportunity to join at a relatively early stage to help shape our path. Our vision is to be a world-class international studio, making new global hit games while leveraging the unique advantages of the game development scene in China and broader Asia.
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Shanghai, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Shanghai is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse.
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
Interested?
Then just apply here
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.