App Store Optimization Lead (Fixed-Term)
A unique opportunity to lead ASO for one of the most recognized mobile game portfolios in the world. You’ll inherit a strong foundation and have the space to refine, elevate, and push performance further – while working closely with world-class game and marketing teams.
Supercell is looking for an experienced App Store Optimization (ASO) Lead to join us on a 13-month fixed-term contract to lead and evolve our established ASO practice across our portfolio of live and upcoming games.
Over the past years, we’ve built a strong ASO foundation – clear strategy, cross-functional processes, and a capable team. This role is focused on driving performance, leading the team, and advancing our strategy through thoughtful optimization and experimentation.
You will own ASO performance globally, ensuring our games maximize visibility, conversion, and organic growth across all major app stores and markets.
What You'll Be Doing
Own & Drive ASO Strategy Execution
Lead the execution and continued evolution of Supercell’s global ASO strategy across live and upcoming games.
Ensure our store presence is fully optimized across platforms (App Store, Google Play) and markets.
Identify opportunities to refine and enhance the existing strategy based on data, experimentation, and market shifts.
Align ASO priorities with publishing beats, live ops, performance marketing, and product marketing initiatives.
Lead the ASO Function
Manage and develop the ASO team, providing clarity on priorities, roadmaps, and performance expectations.
Maintain and strengthen a rigorous experimentation culture across store optimization efforts.
Act as the subject matter expert and strategic partner for game teams and marketing stakeholders.
Drive Organic Growth & Conversion
Oversee keyword strategy and metadata optimization across multiple languages and markets to grow organic rankings.
Lead initiatives to improve conversion rates, including asset testing, custom product pages, localization strategies, and alignment with paid search.
Partner closely with creative teams to ensure high-impact store assets that reflect both brand and performance objectives.
Performance & Insights
Own ASO KPIs and performance reporting across the portfolio.
Translate data and competitive analysis into actionable insights and prioritised initiatives.
Continuously evaluate tools, processes, and market trends to improve operational effectiveness.
What You Have
7+ years of experience in ASO within mobile apps or mobile games.
Proven track record of driving measurable growth in visibility, conversion, and organic installs at scale.
Experience leading or mentoring team members and working cross-functionally in complex organizations.
Strong analytical mindset with hands-on experience using App Store Connect, Google Play Console, and third-party ASO tools.
Deep understanding of mobile marketing KPIs and app store ranking mechanics.
Excellent communication skills with the ability to influence stakeholders at multiple levels.
Proactive, structured, and comfortable balancing strategic thinking with hands-on execution.
5+ years of leadership experience
Where You'll Be
The ASO team and our live game teams are mainly based in Helsinki; you can be based in Helsinki, London, or be remote. However, to be successful, you'll be expected to travel quite regularly and often in this role.
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.