Art Director, Clash of Clans
Clash of Clans is one of the most recognisable games ever made. We want to keep it that way, and then some.
Clash is growing beyond the game, showing up in trailers, campaigns, toys, and collaborations. The visual identity has to stretch to cover all of it, stay true to what players love, and still feel fresh. We're also modernising how we make things: pipelines are evolving, our content production is scaling, and we're working more closely with external partners than ever before.
We need someone who can own this at a strategic level. Someone who sets the vision, builds the conditions for great work, and steers the IP with confidence across every surface it touches.
What You'll Be Doing
Define and evolve the visual direction of Clash across the game, cosmetics, and wherever else the IP lives. True to its DNA, but never frozen in time.
Set the standard for style and brand fit across in-game art, marketing, trailers, toy lines, campaigns, and entertainment partners, and empower the team to uphold it.
Partner with game design, product, and marketing leadership to ensure art strategy supports gameplay clarity, player understanding, and long-term brand health.
Mentor and support Clash artists, help them do the best work of their careers while staying aligned on the IP.
Shape the roadmap for modernising Clash pipelines (2D to 3D, audio, tooling, and emerging technologies), championing approaches that give artists more time for the work only they can do.
Represent art at a senior level across the business: outsourcing partners, Entertainment and Partnerships, marketing, and franchise collaborators.
What You Have
A strong track record leading art direction on stylised games. Mobile and live-service experience is a big plus.
Deep IP and brand instincts, the ability to define what's on-brand vs off and build the frameworks that help a whole team make that call consistently.
Leadership experience on a highly collaborative senior art teams: setting vision, developing artists, and making the culture as strong as the output.
Strategic experience managing outsourcing pipelines and external partners at scale, balancing quality ambitions with the realities of live-game timelines and budgets.
Comfort operating in a low-process, high-trust environment where you own the outcomes, not just the opinions.
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Experience with cosmetics economies or large seasonal content pipelines.
Experience bridging game art strategy and marketing/UA: key art, trailers, social.
Familiarity with Clash (as a player or from prior work) and a feel for how it's evolved.
Where You'll Be
This role can be based either in Helsinki or London. Clash of Clans team members are located in both our Helsinki and London Studios however most of Artists are located in Helsinki!
To be successful, you'll be expected to travel regularly in this role especially if based out of London.
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.