Art Director, Franchise Development
The Entertainment team is Supercell’s recently formed group dedicated to bringing our game worlds to a broader audience. We take Supercell’s iconic IPs and expand them into film, television, partnerships, licensing, and live experiences, giving our hundreds of millions of fans what they’ve long been asking for. Our mission is to deliver unforgettable stories and experiences that honor the games while creating new ways for people to connect with them.
Within Entertainment, the Clash Franchise team focuses on building and expanding CLASH into film, television, licensing, partnerships, and live experiences, while staying deeply connected to the audience that made Clash what it is today. We operate as brand stewards, creative problem-solvers, and collaborators, ensuring everything from a billboard to a Netflix series to a fashion collaboration feels unmistakably Clash.
We’re looking for an Art Director to join Franchise Development, a small, high-impact group within Entertainment, shaping how our franchises show up across major franchise touchpoints: from animation and live action to consumer products, partnerships, live events, in-game integrations, and brand campaigns. This role is for someone who thrives on variety, can move effortlessly between disciplines, and brings a high bar for craft to every execution.
You’ll partner closely with our Creative Director and other leads to define and protect the visual DNA of our franchises while pushing the brand into fresh, culturally relevant territory. Whether it’s concepting a collab with a global brand, art-directing assets for a film&tv projects, or shaping style guides for licensing partners, you’ll be at the center of making sure everything we put in feels authentic to the franchise.
What You'll Be Doing
Drive Visual Direction Across Media - Drive the look, feel, and creative consistency of the franchise projects across animation, live action, print, digital, experiential, in-game, and consumer products.
Collaborate with Creative Partners - Work hand-in-hand with writers, producers, designers, game teams, licensing, and marketing to ensure the visual execution amplifies the strategic and storytelling goals.
Develop and Maintain Brand Systems - Help refine and evolve our visual frameworks, toolkits, and style guides so they work across multiple categories while staying true to Franchise personality and tone.
Art Direct High-Profile Collaborations - From fashion brands to global entertainment partners, guide external creatives and agencies to deliver work that is both on-brand and culturally relevant.
Champion Craft and Consistency - Set and uphold a high creative standard across all outputs, giving clear, constructive feedback that elevates the work.
Push Creative Boundaries - Explore new mediums, styles, and approaches that surprise our audience while staying rooted in the franchise's creative DNA.
What You Have
Proven experience as an Art Director or Senior Designer working across multiple media formats, preferably with entertainment, marketing, gaming, or consumer brand experience.
Strong portfolio demonstrating a range of visual styles and the ability to adapt creatively while maintaining brand coherence.
Expertise in visual storytelling, character-driven worlds, and translating narrative into striking design.
Ability to guide both in-house and external creative teams through clear feedback and inspiring direction.
Hungry for learning new skills and fluent in moving between tools and formats: from 3D to AI to 2D: whatever the task requires to duct-tape a solution together without compromising quality.
Thrives in a fast-moving, iterative environment with projects ranging from small tactical executions to large-scale franchise-defining campaigns.
Deep appreciation for both high craft and cultural resonance: you know how to make work that stands out and sticks.
Big bonus: Familiarity with Supercell Franchises such as Clash and Brawl.
Where You'll Be
Hybrid in San Francisco or Los Angeles: This role can be based in either our San Francisco or Los Angeles office, with an expectation of 3 days per week working onsite for collaboration, creative sessions, and in-person meetings with partners and teams.
Global Travel: This is a globally connected role. You should be comfortable with international travel (~25%) to meet with Supercell teams in Helsinki and beyond, attend major industry and fan events, and collaborate closely with regional marketing teams, creative partners, and media agencies across key markets.
Salary Range for This Role
While the salary range based on your background, skills, and experience for this position is $146,000–$244,000, your financial compensation model also consists of an annual bonus, RSU equity, and 401(k).
