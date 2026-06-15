Art Lead, Clash Royale
The Clash Royale team moves fast. A lot of art ships every season: characters, skins, UI, campaigns. Making sure it all lands on time, at quality, without burning anyone out, is no small thing.
We're looking for an Art Lead to be the person who makes that machine hum. Not someone standing at the side tracking spreadsheets, but someone in the middle of it, working shoulder to shoulder with artists, designers, and external studios to keep production moving and continuously finding ways to do it better.
The role spans Helsinki and Shanghai, which means good communication isn't just nice to have, it's the job. If you're the kind of person who gets satisfaction from a well-run pipeline as much as from a beautiful piece of art landing in-game, you'll feel right at home here.
What You'll Be Doing
Own the art production pipeline end to end, from planning and scheduling through to final delivery, making sure the team always knows what's coming and when.
Work closely with artists, game designers, and producers across Helsinki and Shanghai to keep art flowing smoothly across every update and season.
Manage relationships with external art studios and contractors, giving clear direction, maintaining quality, and building partnerships that scale.
Spot bottlenecks before they become problems and drive practical improvements to how the team works, without overcomplicating things.
Keep a close eye on quality, cost, and timelines, knowing when to push and when to protect the team.
Make sure everyone who needs to know what's happening actually knows, internally and externally.
What You Have
Experience in art production, ideally in the mobile game industry or another fast-paced live content environment.
A solid understanding of game art and what it takes to produce it well, from concept through implementation.
Strong project management skills and a natural ability to keep multiple things moving at once without losing sight of the details.
Experience working with and directing external studios or contractors.
Clear, confident communication, especially across time zones and between disciplines that don't always speak the same language.
Comfort in a high-trust, low-process environment where you own outcomes rather than waiting to be told what to do.
Strong art taste and visual judgment to serve as the go-to art person across workstreams — able to give meaningful creative feedback to external partners and confidently hold the quality bar, not just logistical direction.
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Familiarity with the Clash Royale art style and what makes it distinct.
Experience managing production across multiple locations or studios simultaneously.
A background that bridges art and production, whether you started as an artist or came up through production with a strong visual eye.
Familiarity with the Chinese creative industry and art outsourcing landscape — whether through working with Chinese art studios, local production experience, or Mandarin language skills that make collaboration with local partners easier.
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.