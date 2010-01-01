Brand Marketing, Hay Day

We are looking for a seasoned brand marketeer with extensive experience who thrives in a multifunctional, collaborative environment and is obsessed with providing the best campaigns. We value those who bring a fresh perspective, enjoy experimentation, and thrive in an environment that challenges traditional norms.
As a Senior Brand Marketer, you will be responsible for developing Hay Day’s brand awareness and acquiring new users through fully fleshed marketing programs/campaigns. This includes all steps from planning to executing to monitoring & reporting, and delivering against the game’s and brand's overall vision.
This role demands an innovative, creative, and strategically minded individual who can manage the brand's identity across multiple platforms and touch-points, ensuring it resonates with current players while attracting new ones.
The brand manager will be part the Hay Day team within the global marketing team. It will focus on owning world-class global marketing campaigns, positively impacting the brand's long-term reputation and product relevance across all markets, channels, and platforms.
Reporting to the Marketing Lead, you will work closely with internal cross-functional teams to align your campaigns with the product and creative strategies. Additionally, you will lead and empower multidisciplinary external teams to create marketing content that respects the visual identity, tone, and voice of the game's distinctive brand and the overall global marketing strategy.
Evolving within a global matrix organization, you will also need to involve and collaborate with a broader scope of stakeholders, including regional marketing teams, earlier in the process to empower and support them with local amplifications.
You can have your particular skill (or two), and we don’t expect you to be perfect in everything. What’s more important is your creative and strategic thinking and the ability to develop innovative branding strategies, help build a love for the game, and ensure that Hay Day delivers our players a seamless and immersive experience that ultimately converts into pure fandom.
Responsibilities
Own the brand positioning. Create, manage, and refine the long-term brand strategy, aligning it with broader game and company objectives. Develop long-term plans to sustain and grow the game’s brand presence in a competitive market.
Create and execute marketing plans highlighting our game's unique selling points and benefits. Collaborate with marketing teams to design and implement effective promotional campaigns.
Drive business growth by designing and executing holistic, integrated marketing plans in close collaboration with other marketing stakeholders and teams, such as Producers, Growth and performance Marketing, Brand Marketing, Creative and art Direction, Community, Regional/Local, etc.
Oversee the creation of campaign marketing materials, ensuring they align with brand guidelines and effectively communicate the game's unique value proposition. Create a marketing communications platform that unifies all marketing communications efforts.
Monitor industry trends and competitor strategies to adapt and innovate our branding efforts.
Use player feedback and market analysis insights to inform strategic brand positioning and marketing decisions.
Work closely with the product manager, developers, and community managers to ensure a unified brand presence and message across all player touchpoints.
Collaborate with Marketing Analytics and Business & Operations stakeholders to track and analyze brand performance across various channels and campaigns to evaluate success and areas for improvement. Be a partner in media decisions to secure long-term brand equity and brand integrity growth.
Design global marketing Goals and KPIs for all brand marketing campaigns in close alignment with other marketing stakeholders from Growth & Performance, Product, and Community.
Requirements
6+ years of experience managing successful brand and/or marketing campaigns in the video-game industry, esports, broadcasting, or entertainment industry throughout all stages of the production lifecycle of a product or experience
Proven experience in brand management, preferably in the gaming industry or related fields.
Strong understanding of the gaming market and game players' specific needs and behaviors.
Experience working with a broad range of marketing functions (e.g. brand, performance, influencers, and esports) with a good understanding of each role.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to manage cross-functional teams
Experience in giving detailed feedback and communicating direction between both internal teams and external partners while respecting schedules
Growth mindset with a passion for marketing, innovation, and risk-taking.
You are a team player and communicate excellently in English.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
