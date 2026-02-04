China Business Manager
We are seeking an experienced and culturally fluent China Business Manager to act as a key bridge between our Helsinki-based game development team and our Publishing Partner in China. This role is critical in aligning game development, marketing, and operational strategies with China’s dynamic mobile gaming market.
The ideal candidate will bring deep experience in the Chinese video game publishing ecosystem and excel at navigating the nuances of collaboration across global teams. You will ensure that the voice of the Chinese market is integrated into the global product lifecycle, while also championing Supercell’s vision and values locally.
What You'll Be Doing
Market Ownership: Serve as the primary owner for a Supercell title's China business performance, balancing commercial success with long-term product health. Drive sustainable growth by optimizing key metrics (e.g. Retention, Engagement, Revenue etc.) while ensuring alignment with the game's core vision and player experience.
Cross-Team Interface: Act as the main liaison between Supercell’s Helsinki-based game team and the China Publishing Partner to ensure tight alignment on goals, roadmaps, and execution.
Strategic Collaboration: Shape and implement market strategies / back to back IP Collaborations tailored or relevant to China’s unique mobile gaming landscape, with a strong understanding of local player behavior, regulatory constraints, and competitive dynamics.
Localization Oversight: Coordinate and monitor the development of culturally adapted content, ensuring marketing campaigns and live operations maintain quality standards through close collaboration with creative and localization teams.
Publishing Execution: Oversee publishing enhancements specific to China—such as payments, pricing, community engagement, customer support, and esports—and ensure these align with player expectations and global standards.
Feedback Loop: Ensure Chinese player feedback and sentiment are gathered, analyzed, and integrated into product and content planning processes in Helsinki.
Performance Reporting: Drive the weekly, monthly, and quarterly China business review processes, providing clear visibility on KPIs, trends, and areas for optimization.
Market Intelligence: Track and analyze local market and genre trends to inform strategy and product positioning.
Player-Centric Communication Strategy: Spearhead the unified approach to ensure cohesive messaging of a player-focused communication and engagement strategy that bridges PR, Compliance, Community Management, and Branding efforts. Ensure all external communications enhance player experience while adhering to both global brand values and local regulatory frameworks.
What You Have
5+ years of hands-on experience in mobile game publishing, preferably for China market.
Strong understanding of Chinese mobile platforms, player behaviors, and cultural context.
Proven ability to manage and work in cross-functional and cross-cultural teams and timelines.
Demonstrated ability to utilize performance metrics as key performance indicators to focus on maximizing operational efficiency and business growth.
Highly analytical and data-driven decision-maker.
Where You'll Be
This position is based in Helsinki, Finland. To be successful, you'll be expected to travel quite regularly and often in this role.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
