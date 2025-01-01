Communications Strategist
Supercell’s newly established Games Communications team is looking for its next team member, based in London or Helsinki. We’re building up our global PR capabilities, and you’ll help shape this work from the ground up.
We are looking for a Global Communications Strategist to help grow Supercell’s earned media footprint across key markets around the world. You’ll work closely with our marketing teams across Helsinki, London, APAC, and the Americas to strategize, build, and drive earned media attention for both global and locally relevant game moments.
There’s a lot of autonomy here, and even more opportunity to make an impact. You’ll help recruit and manage regional PR partners, build relationships with media across consumer, games, and entertainment verticals, and make sure our games show up in the right cultural conversations.
The goal? To embed our games within pop culture across the globe.
To succeed in this role, you are deeply curious about how different audiences consume news, culture, and entertainment. You have a strong sense of what moves the earned media needle in different regions, and you’re comfortable working in uncertainty, solving problems resourcefully, and focusing on the work that creates the most value for our games.
What You'll Be Doing
Lead the expansion of Supercell’s earned media footprint across key target geographies, including but not limited to Germany, France, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, and Japan.
Support the creation of Supercell’s global PR agency infrastructure, including agency selection, onboarding, and ongoing management.
Work closely with Supercell marketing teams across Helsinki, London, APAC, and the Americas to build communications strategies for global and local game activations.
Drive earned media attention for key game moments, campaigns, partnerships, launches, updates, and cultural activations.
Act as a key source of information for media contacts requesting insights, interviews, comments, or context on game-related matters.
Provide strategic communications support for longer-term marketing goals across Supercell’s live games and future opportunities.
Identify, build, and maintain relationships with media across consumer, games, entertainment, and pop culture verticals, especially in priority regions.
Stay close to how audiences around the world consume news and entertainment, and use those insights to help Supercell show up in relevant and memorable ways.
What You Have
Significant experience in a globally facing communications role, either within an entertainment company or in a senior agency position supporting global entertainment clients.
A proven track record of leading successful external communications campaigns from strategy through execution.
Strong understanding of earned media, including what makes stories travel across different regions, audiences, and platforms.
Excellent English-language communication skills, both written and verbal.
Experience working with or managing external PR agencies, partners, and regional communications teams.
A strong understanding of news, trends, and cultural conversations across games, entertainment, and broader pop culture.
The ability to work with a high degree of autonomy, especially in ambiguous or fast-moving situations.
A resourceful, hands-on approach to problem solving.
Strong prioritization skills and the ability to focus on what creates the most value for Supercell’s games.
A collaborative mindset and the ability to build trust across teams, time zones, and areas of expertise.
You're actively using AI tools in your day-to-day work, and excited about experimenting with new ways AI can improve how we work.
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Experience working in games or the broader entertainment industry.
Experience building communications strategies for multiple international markets.
Existing media relationships in consumer, games, entertainment, or pop culture verticals.
French, German, or Spanish language proficiency.
Experience supporting campaigns in Germany, France, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, or other key international markets.
Experience working across both in-house and agency-side communications environments.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in either London or Helsinki.
The Games Communications team works closely with Supercell teams across Helsinki, London, APAC, and the Americas, so you’ll be collaborating across regions and time zones. Some travel should be expected, especially to connect with Supercell teams, regional PR partners, media, and industry events in key markets.
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.