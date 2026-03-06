Communications Strategist, Games Communications
Supercell’s newly established Games Communications team is looking for its third team member, this time based in New York.
The role will deliver best-in-class consumer PR strategies for Supercell games, working closely with Supercell’s central and game marketing teams. You’ll have a lot of autonomy around how you work, but a critical component of success lies in understanding our games, how they tick, and how that influences the way we think about PR.
To succeed in this role, you are inherently curious about how different audiences consume news and, as such, how Supercell can show up in these virtual and IRL spaces. You describe yourself as well-attuned to what’s happening in games and entertainment and have a strong sense of what “earning our place in pop culture” means for Supercell and its games portfolio.
What You'll Be Doing
Managing the earned consumer PR strategy for game marketing campaigns, with a geographic focus on North America.
Curating a culture calendar for potential earned media moments, making you the go-to team member for proactive press office ideas in support of games marketing goals.
Becoming the main point of contact for Supercell’s media relations in North America.
Overseeing key paid media publisher partnerships, driving maximum engagement and ROI.
Providing strategic communications support to longer-term marketing goals.
Acting as a creative spark that enables us to take bigger and bolder earned media bets.
What You Have
Significant experience within a globally-facing entertainment company role and/or senior agency position servicing such clients. Disclaimer: experience in games or the broader entertainment industry is not mandatory, but a distinct advantage.
Proven track record of managing successful external communications campaigns from end to end.
Excellent English language and communication skills
Knowledgeable about news and trends in the games and broader entertainment space.
Ability to exist in uncertainty and be comfortable not having all the answers.
Ability to prioritise and laser focus on what creates the most value for Supercell’s games.
Proactive and hands-on approach to your work.
Critically: a passion for games, ideally Supercell ones :)
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Additional language proficiency is a big plus.
Where You'll Be
This is a remote role based in New York, NY. The role will require extensive travel to our offices in Helsinki and London, as well as travel to San Francisco, Seoul, and Shanghai. A good estimate is that you will be traveling 30% of the time.
Salary Range for This Role
While the salary range based on your background, skills, and experience for this position is $156,000–$234,000, your financial compensation model also consists of an annual bonus, RSU equity, and 401(k).
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
