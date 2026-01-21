Community Manager, Hay Day
We are looking for an experienced Community Manager who shares our passion for Hay Day. You have the ability to work independently without a lot of guidance and support: you see what needs to be done and you make it happen.
As part of the Community team in Helsinki, your focus is to communicate with players around the globe. You are the face (and voice) of the game team and an advocate for our players within the team and the company. As a member of the Hay Day team, you act as the bridge between millions of players and the team who creates the magic. You’ll create daily content, engage with content creators and members of the community as well as external partners. You will work side by side with another Hay Day Community Manager. Where your roles differentiate is your main responsibility is being the Hay Day voice outside of our owned channels, while building the organic social media strategy in close collaboration with community manager & campaign manager.
Supercell’s goal is to build games that players will love for years and years. As players ourselves, working on a game with millions of fellow players is both extremely exciting and challenging. We have small, dynamic and agile teams with a strong focus on fun and long-term goals. It is a very collaborative and open environment with loads of independence, flexibility and trust which allows us to push our games in really interesting directions.
What You Have
5+ years of hands-on Community Management. If you have experience in the gaming industry that would be an upside, but not a deal breaker.
Proven experience managing social media for brands or organizations
Experience in building social media/channel strategies to drive social conversation
Deep understanding of platform-specific best practices, social algorithms, and audience behaviors
Exceptional writing skills
Creative, agile, and culturally aware with an ability to spot trends and act quickly
Passion for Supercell games (and mobile games in general)
Experience addressing difficult situations within the community when required
Experience managing social media channels
Experience working with Content Creators
Ability to work independently without guidance
Comfortable on camera and interacting with players online and face-to-face
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Experience with social media management and business intelligence tools
Any experience in other marketing disciplines and/or content creation
Where You'll Be
This role is based in Helsinki, where most of the Hay Day team members are located.
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.