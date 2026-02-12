Competitive Experience Manager, Clash Royale
We’re looking for a Competitive Experience Manager to turn Clash Royale into the place for serious skill and serious hype. You’ll own the vision for competitive Royale from in-game systems to global moments and work across teams to build an ecosystem players and viewers can’t ignore.
Royale has one of the deepest skill ceilings in mobile gaming and a passionate competitive community. We believe competitive play is core to our long-term success, not a side project. We're looking for someone who can own the vision for what competitive Royale should become, and then build it.
You'll report to the Marketing Lead and work closely with Game Design, Community, and Live Operations to ensure competitive play is woven into the fabric of the game. If you've ever felt that mobile esports doesn't get the respect it deserves and want to prove otherwise, this might be your role.
What You'll Be Doing
Own the strategic vision for Clash Royale competitive play, including CRL and partner ecosystem
Drive ecosystem development — from grassroots tournaments to global championships
Build and maintain relationships with tournament organizers, broadcast partners, and competitive creators
Collaborate with Game Design on competitive health, formats, and in-game integration
Identify opportunities to grow the competitive audience and deepen player investment
Manage operational partners while keeping focus on long-term ecosystem growth
What You Have
5+ years in esports, competitive gaming, or related entertainment roles
Experience owning strategy, not just execution — you've shaped direction, not just followed it
Strong understanding of competitive gaming ecosystems and what makes them thrive
Excellent relationship-building skills with partners, creators, and internal stakeholders
Ability to balance long-term vision with scrappy, fast execution
Passion for competitive gaming and a player-first mentality
Located in or willing to relocate to Helsinki
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Experience with mobile esports specifically
Background working with game development teams on competitive features
Understanding of Clash Royale's competitive scene and community
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
