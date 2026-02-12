Skip to content
Supercell logo
Default Hero
all positions
Helsinki – onsite – FullTime

Competitive Experience Manager, Clash Royale

We’re looking for a Competitive Experience Manager to turn Clash Royale into the place for serious skill and serious hype. You’ll own the vision for competitive Royale from in-game systems to global moments and work across teams to build an ecosystem players and viewers can’t ignore.

We're looking for a Competitive Experience Manager to shape the future of competitive play for Clash Royale. This isn't just about running tournaments - it's about building an ecosystem that makes Royale a destination for competitive players and viewers worldwide.

Royale has one of the deepest skill ceilings in mobile gaming and a passionate competitive community. We believe competitive play is core to our long-term success, not a side project. We're looking for someone who can own the vision for what competitive Royale should become, and then build it.

You'll report to the Marketing Lead and work closely with Game Design, Community, and Live Operations to ensure competitive play is woven into the fabric of the game. If you've ever felt that mobile esports doesn't get the respect it deserves and want to prove otherwise, this might be your role.

What You'll Be Doing

  • Own the strategic vision for Clash Royale competitive play, including CRL and partner ecosystem

  • Drive ecosystem development — from grassroots tournaments to global championships

  • Build and maintain relationships with tournament organizers, broadcast partners, and competitive creators

  • Collaborate with Game Design on competitive health, formats, and in-game integration

  • Identify opportunities to grow the competitive audience and deepen player investment

  • Manage operational partners while keeping focus on long-term ecosystem growth

What You Have

  • 5+ years in esports, competitive gaming, or related entertainment roles

  • Experience owning strategy, not just execution — you've shaped direction, not just followed it

  • Strong understanding of competitive gaming ecosystems and what makes them thrive

  • Excellent relationship-building skills with partners, creators, and internal stakeholders

  • Ability to balance long-term vision with scrappy, fast execution

  • Passion for competitive gaming and a player-first mentality

  • Located in or willing to relocate to Helsinki

Would Be Nice if You Also Have

  • Experience with mobile esports specifically

  • Background working with game development teams on competitive features

  • Understanding of Clash Royale's competitive scene and community

About Supercell

Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.

So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.

Hey, You Might Love It Here!

Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.

You Are Not Your Job Title ™

Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.

Benefits and Compensation

Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.

Relocation? Yes!

No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!

Not Sure if You Should Apply?

Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.

Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team

P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!

Interested?
Then just apply here

We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.

Job Apply Form Desktop
Valid field Name icon
invalid field Name icon
Valid field Email icon
invalid field Email icon
Valid field Phone icon
invalid field Phone icon
We accept PDF, DOC, DOCX, JPG and PNG files.
Valid field Link to portfolio or other site icon
invalid field Link to portfolio or other site icon
Valid field Another link icon
invalid field Another link icon
Choose an option
Select an option
Choose an option. Scroll for more
Select an option

This optional question helps us evaluate how we’re doing on diversity and inclusion. Answering or skipping this question will not affect your job application. The answers to this question are not collected nor seen on an individualized basis. Your answer will be used to assess our diversity and inclusion efforts only.

Choose an option
Select an option

Consent request

You are about to consent to the retention of your data by Supercell. Supercell (we, that is) wants to process your data for the next 5 years. We ask for your consent as we want to act in compliance with data protection laws and regulations.

We collect your application data to manage and plan our recruitment activities globally. In the unhappy event that you don’t get selected, we will store your details for future opportunities. However, if you don’t wish to be contacted, please let us know.

The Supercell Applicant Database Privacy Policy is your friend in case you want to learn about topics such the processing of your personal data as well as when your personal data will be deleted if you don’t give your consent to retain it.

Note: The consent period lasts for 5 years

This field is required
Job Apply Form Mobile