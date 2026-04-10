Corporate Brand Manager
We put players first in everything we do. That mindset also guides how we build and evolve Supercell as a brand. Supercell has been around for over 15 years, and as we move forward with a refreshed brand strategy, we’re taking the corporate brand to new heights – sharpening how we show up, what we stand for, and how we’re experienced across the world.
We’re now looking for a Corporate Brand Manager to help steward and evolve Supercell’s corporate brand. You’ll join our Brand, Communications & Social Impact team and work closely with Marketing and teams across the company to bring our brand strategy to life: thoughtfully, creatively, and consistently.
What You'll Be Doing
Developing and executing the corporate brand strategy, in close collaboration with the Brand, Communications & Social Impact team and the Head of Marketing, evolving and refining the strategy as Supercell grows.
Ensuring a cohesive corporate brand identity and messaging across all channels by collaborating actively with teams and stakeholders and building strong buy-in for the brand direction.
Acting as an internal point of contact for the corporate brand, providing guidance, partnering with new initiatives and projects, and helping teams apply the brand in a consistent and meaningful way.
Collaborating closely with a cross-functional team, designing and coordinating the interior design and brand activations & exposure for the new Supercell headquarters.
Managing brand guidelines and brand governance, ensuring clarity, usability, and compliance across teams while keeping the brand flexible and alive.
Providing creative direction and insight for corporate marketing materials, website and visual expression, internal documents, partnerships, events, and brand-related merchandise.
Monitoring and analyzing brand performance, using key metrics and insights to understand impact and identify opportunities to strengthen the brand across key audiences.
Leading creative corporate brand campaigns when needed, from concept to execution, making sure they support strategic goals and resonate with the right audiences.
What You Have
Have a strong sense of brand, visual quality, and storytelling – and know what “good” looks like.
Are comfortable working across strategy and execution, and enjoy seeing ideas through from first thinking to final outcome.
Thrive in collaboration and enjoy working with people from different disciplines to create something better together.
Communicate clearly and confidently, and know how to bring others along on a journey.
Have a genuine passion for games and a players-first mindset – you care deeply about how the corporate brand is experienced by key internal and external stakeholders, including employees, potential talent, the media, and partners.
Value humility, kindness, and ownership, and feel at home in a culture built on trust and responsibility.
What we’re looking for
Senior-level experience in corporate brand roles, ideally with experience managing the corporate brand identity for global B2C companies, and proven success in corporate brand environments.
Proven experience in corporate brand management, including brand strategy, brand hierarchies, visual identity, and brand campaigns.
Strong understanding of how brands are built and maintained across multiple touchpoints and audiences.
Excellent collaboration and interaction skills.
Confidence working with creative partners and giving thoughtful, constructive feedback.
Fluent, professional-level English communication skills.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in Helsinki.
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.