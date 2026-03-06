Data Analyst, Brawl Stars
Brawl Stars continues to aim for ambitious growth. For us, it means doing more for the players and continuing to make the game more fun and rewarding!
As part of the game team, the mission of the insights is to unleash the full potential of Brawl Stars with deep, holistic, and hypothesis-driven insights. With a sharper understanding of the game with actionable insights, we believe we will be closer to serving our players better, for years to come!
If you ever believe that driving product growth through insights and experimentation is your calling, please reach out! We are now looking for a Data Analyst to help us reach this mission!
What You'll Be Doing
Lead initiatives to analyze game performance, aiming to boost overall long term performance of Brawl Stars
Enhance experimentation capabilities through sound experiment design and the use of key statistical methods, including causal inference, econometrics, Bayesian modeling, and A/B testing.
Partner with the Game Design, LiveOps, and Monetization teams to analyze game performance, providing clear insights to guide the game’s future direction.
Foster a hypothesis-driven insights culture within the team, strengthening decision-making across Supercell.
Mentor fellow team members, enhancing their technical skills, communication abilities, and collaboration effectiveness.
What You Have
5+ years of experience in data science roles within the gaming industry or related fields (e.g., data analysis, data science, game economy).
Proven track records to lead significant investigations to game or product analytics using hypotheses driven insights and sound analytical frameworks.
Deep understanding of the data science workflow, including experimental design and key statistical methods, with strong communication skills for complex topics.
Proficiency in statistical programming languages (R, Python, Julia) and SQL, with familiarity in data engineering tools (dbt, Spark, Databricks).
Background in gaming and knowledge of the free-to-play business model preferred; similar experience in related industries also valued.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki Studio.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.