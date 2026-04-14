Feature Lead
At Supercell, we believe that the best teams make the best games. For Clash of Clans, that means constantly evolving a game millions of players care deeply about, while staying true to what makes it special. We’re looking for a Feature Lead to take ownership of how new features come to life in the game, working at the intersection of design, product thinking, and team leadership.
As a Feature Lead you’ll lead a small, cross-functional team focused on building and improving permanent systems, partnering closely with LiveOps & Economy/Monetization and Gameplay & Content to shape the future of Clash. This is a role for someone who enjoys both building great features and helping people do their best work.
What You'll Be Doing
Own the feature roadmap end-to-end, from identifying opportunities through player data, research, and competitive analysis to defining specs, aligning stakeholders, and shipping.
Write clear, thoughtful feature specifications and lead the design process yourself, staying close to the details rather than only reviewing others’ work.
Work in close partnership with LiveOps & Economy/Monetization and Gameplay & Content teams to ensure features land cohesively across all parts of the game.
Define success metrics upfront, ensure proper instrumentation, run A/B tests, and make fast, data-informed decisions on what to scale and what to stop.
Lead and develop a cross-functional team of Engineers, Designers, UX Designers, and Producers, creating clarity, removing blockers, and enabling the team to move at pace.
Represent the feature team in cross-team planning, surface risks early, and keep stakeholders aligned on priorities and progress.
Take ownership of outcomes, including key game metrics, and help the team navigate both successes and challenges.
What You Have
A background in systems design or product management, with experience shipping features in a live free-to-play mobile game.
Comfort writing feature specs and leading design from concept to release, not just reviewing but actively contributing.
Strong intuition for game systems and economy design, and an understanding of how features influence player behaviour and game performance.
A hypothesis-driven, analytical mindset, with experience defining success metrics and making decisions based on data.
An organised and structured approach, with the ability to prioritise across multiple opportunities and focus on what matters most.
A leadership mindset, whether or not you’ve held a formal lead title, with a willingness to take ownership, step into challenges, and support others.
Strong collaboration skills and the ability to work closely across disciplines including Engineering, Design, LiveOps, Analytics, and UA.
Experience working in international, cross-functional environments.
A genuine interest in Clash of Clans and a curiosity to go deep into its systems and player experience
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Previous experience leading or mentoring others, or a clear motivation to grow into a people leadership role.
Experience managing performance and supporting the growth of team members.
Comfort operating in high-pressure situations and leading the team through uncertainty or crises.
Where You'll Be
This role can be based in either our Helsinki or London studio.
You’ll work closely with team members across both locations and beyond, as part of a globally distributed Clash of Clans team. To be successful, you may be expected to travel occasionally to collaborate with teammates in person.
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.