Founding Artist, Unannounced Game
This is your opportunity to join a small group of obsessed game makers, building an ambitious mobile game focused on collection and social.
As our founding Artist, you will create and curate the full spectrum of production ready game art. You will work intimately with engineers and game designers from the vision level, down to every pixel detail. You will be pivotal in deciding carefully how the art team scales. Not settling for industry good, but pioneering a head turning style and delivering impeccable assets.
We’re looking for someone who is passionate about their craft, making art that is not only beautiful, but effective and performant. Someone who plays games seriously, but understands that a bit of silliness is needed for success. Someone who thinks about all the edge cases, but knows doing it alone, will always leave blind spots. Someone who is actively experimenting with new tech/AI tools, how they can elevate creativity, decrease production time, but without sacrificing originality.
If you feel you have great ability, a growth mindset, and high ambition, then join us at the start of our journey!
What You'll Be Doing
Deliver production ready game art across 2D and 3D
Discover and manage external partners where needed
Curate every piece of game art so they are impeccable, original and cohesive
Instrumental in world building and visual language development of an original IP
Involved in pioneering a modern workflow and optimise assets for performance
What You Have
5+ years of experience in making production ready art for shipped games
Portfolio showcasing shipped art, appealing to teens
Experience with animation and VFX workflows
Ability to context switch from ideation, creation to management, daily
Experience collaborating closely with engineers, game designers and other artists
Passionate about game art and pushing the boundaries on mobile
Please include a portfolio/work samples as part of your application
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
At the forefront with AI tools and actively experimenting
Experience across mobile, console & PC
Where You'll Be
This opportunity is based in our London office, and because we value a collaborative work environment and genuine human interactions, it is mostly an office‑based role
Supercell New Games
This is a dedicated environment for building from zero and shaped around a core belief: the best developers don’t need more direction, they need more freedom and fewer barriers. This is where games get the space they need to become cultural phenomenons.
Players are waiting for your vision and ambition to build the next forever game a.k.a. the best work of your career. We back this up with creative and operational autonomy, and the infrastructure, capital, and experience needed to take a game from an idea to global scale.
This is not for everyone. Building towards a billion-dollar game is going to be hard. But let's not kid ourselves: it should also be fun.
You build the rocket. We bring the launchpad.
Game-changing Financial Model
Supercell is great with stuff around benefits and wellbeing, but most importantly you get to focus on what matters: making games. Skip the Venture Capital pitch decks and looking at runway spreadsheets. In exchange, we're offering a compensation model that makes this opportunity financially life-changing.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
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The bar is high, but if this opportunity excites you, do it! Our team is here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.